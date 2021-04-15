Production increases significantly at Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources says production of heavy mineral concentrate increased by 46pc to 361,900 tonnes in the first three months of this year.

The performance benefited from both an increase in grade and also in tonnes excavated, according to an update from the group.

Kenmare Resources produces ilmenite, the primary ore of titanium, which is used in the manufacture of a number of consumer goods including paints, fabrics, paper, and cosmetics.

Ilmenite production increased 73pc year-on-year to 275,100 tonnes in the three month period.

The company, which operates in Mozambique, said the ilmenite market has “remained strong”, with further price increases received in the first three months of this year.

In addition, the outlook for the zircon market has “improved” on the back of increased global demand and low inventories, which have led to price increases earlier in the second quarter of this year.

Total shipments of finished products was up 77pc to 344,400 tonnes, benefitting from increased production volumes and upgraded shipping capacity.

Last year Kenmare relocated its Wet Concentrator Plant B (WCB P), in what was one of the largest moves of a single piece of equipment in the world.

Michael Carvill, managing director of Kenmare Resources, said: “It’s very pleasing to see the uplift in production as WCP B settles into normal operation in Pilivili. We remain confident in the outlook for production and re-iterate our guidance of 1.1-1.2 million tonnes per annum of ilmenite in 2021.”

Mr Carvill added that the company’s rising production volumes “are also well supported by strong demand for our products.”

“Market conditions for ilmenite remain strong and the backdrop for zircon has also been improving and we expect prices to begin rising in the coming quarters,” he said.

Looking forward, the company said the outlook “remains positive” as demand for its products is “strong” across all major geographical regions, with many recovering faster than anticipated.

In 2020 Kenmare reported revenues of $243.7m, down 10pc on 2019 due to reduced volumes, partially offset by increased average prices.

The company reported earnings of $76.7m, down 17pc year-on-year due to lower revenues, according to annual results released last month.

