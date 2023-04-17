Privacy tech start-up Oblivious raises €5.35m in funding

Privacy tech start-up Oblivious has raised €5.35 in funding as it builds new tools to enable the secure use of confidential data.

Oblivious was founded in 2020 by Robert Pisarczyk and Jack Fitzsimons, who are both Oxford PhD graduates.

The seed round was led by Berlin based early-stage venture capitalist (VC) fund Cavalry Ventures and featured other VCs and angel investors, including Act VC, Atlantic Bridge and Firestreak Ventures.

The funding will be used by the start-up to create new tools which allow data scientists to work on sensitive data while ensuring the confidentiality of the information.

Oblivious was established after Pisarczyk and Fitzsimons had noticed the failure of projects due to data access issues.

The pair then created new technologies to integrate into the workflow of data scientist and developer to tackle these challenges, particularly for businesses with swathes of customer data.

“We believe that by restricting how data is used, through modern privacy enhancing technologies, we can open the doors to the next wave of data innovations while providing the safety rails to ensure its only used for good,” Pisarczyk, who is chief executive of the business, said.

The new financing will now see Oblivious create seven new roles at the company, which currently employs 13 people at its headquarters at NovaUCD in Dublin.

“Oblivious is developing the essential tools that data scientists will undoubtedly rely on in the near future to uphold privacy and trustworthiness in their work," added Cavalry Ventures managing partner Claude Ritter.