Primark to expand its global footprint with plans for one million square feet more floor space

Dublin-headquartered retailer Primark, which trades as Penneys in Ireland, has no plans to slow down ambitious expansion plans despite rising construction costs and the cost-of-living squeeze hitting its shoppers.

The company last week opened three stores in Europe – the well-publisiced €10m opening in Tallaght; a Primark in San Sebastián, Spain, representing a €8.5m investment by the retailer; and its second store in the Czech Republic in Brno, representing a €9m investment.

Primark chief executive Paul Marchant told the Sunday Independent the company had opened 500,000 sq ft of new space in the last financial year which has just ended,

“The exciting thing is that we're really starting to ramp that up now. As we start a new financial year, we expect to open a million square foot of new space during the next 12 months.”

The company is also pushing on with its plans to get to 60 stores in the US by 2026.

It now has 13 shops open in America and has legally committed to a further 13 locations, he said.

Earlier this month, Primark’s owner Associated British Foods issued a profit warning,

While pre-Covid sales have rebounded well in Ireland and the UK, continental Europe has proved challenging.

The trading update said: “Compared to pre-Covid levels three years ago, like-for-like sales were behind by 18pc. Across these markets, footfall failed to improve in the fourth quarter (the last three months).”

In April, the company announced some price increases but more recently said it planned no further increases.

“With the pressures that the whole economy is facing around energy prices – fuel prices, currency fluctuations, and overall inflation – we are seeing prices rise on almost every commodity.

"But I think it's important to always remember, retailers can set their prices wherever they think is right.

The company had not increased any prices on children’s clothes

"The customers will tell you what price they're prepared to pay. And we will always be ultimately driven by that.”

He said the aim of the company is to offer “the best value on the high street to continue to offer our customers new and exciting fashion products that they can't buy at those prices anywhere else”.

"But ultimately, they will tell us what they're prepared to pay. And we have to then respond to that.

"And over time, who knows where those energy prices, fuel prices are going to go. And if we do see them sort of step back, then we've all got to decide how we then deal with that from a pricing perspective.”

He said that there had been no signs of any pushback on pricing to date.

The company has been notoriously slow to sell online but is going to trial a click-and-collect service in selected stores in England later this year. It has also upgraded its online presence.

“We re-launched the website some five months ago, initially in the UK, which, as you know, is our biggest market.

"We've had a tremendous reaction to that re-launch.”

A key element of the new site is the ability of customers to stock-check items in their local store before going into the shop to purchase the item.

"The number of customers using that is significant and there is no doubt that is a call to action for consumers to visit.

“That's very compelling. So as we progress through the next next six months, particularly the early part of 2023, we're looking to roll out the website to the rest of our markets, including Ireland.”

The click-and-collect trial service is focused on children's wear, which is the retailer’s second biggest category after ladies’ wear.

"And the key component of that, from a product perspective, is that 40pc of the product available through click-and-collect is totally unique to click-and-collect. You can't buy that in any of our stores.”

Marchant declined to speculate if click-and-collect would come to Ireland or other markets.

“It would be premature of me to try to forecast where we go next. Clearly, from a strategy perspective, we've got lots of plans, we've got lots of ideas. And this (Ireland) is such an important market for us.

"So anything we do in terms of strategic developments, Ireland is always at the forefront of our minds. We started in the UK because it’s our biggest market and it's the most developed in terms of online shopping. So that's why we started there.

"But clearly, that's not where we want to end.”

However, he said that the company would continue to roll out its store openings with added facilities such as nail bars and cafes. The company is also pushing a thrift/vintage offering in England.

“We certainly haven't slowed down on growth and ambitions," said Marchant. “We are firm believers in bricks and mortar retail.

“We don't see that changing. We have an important role to play to make people look good and feel good with market leading prices.”