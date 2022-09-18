| 9°C Dublin

Primark to expand its global footprint with plans for one million square feet more floor space

Global uncertainty and a living costs squeeze has not deterred the Penneys brand from forging ahead with new stores in the US and Europe

'The customers will tell you what price they're prepared to pay. And we will always be ultimately driven by that,' said CEO Paul Marchant Expand
Paul Marchant, CEO of Primark. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Samantha McCaughren

Dublin-headquartered retailer Primark, which trades as Penneys in Ireland, has no plans to slow down ambitious expansion plans despite rising construction costs and the cost-of-living squeeze hitting its shoppers.

The company last week opened three stores in Europe – the well-publisiced €10m opening in Tallaght; a Primark in San Sebastián, Spain, representing a €8.5m investment by the retailer; and its second store in the Czech Republic in Brno, representing a €9m investment.

