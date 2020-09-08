Primark sees sales surge after Covid lockdowns

Sales at Dublin-headquartered Primark soared since its outlets reopened in May following lockdowns.

The chain, owned by Associated British Foods (ABF) and which trades as Penneys in Ireland, will have generated sales of about £2bn (€2.2bn) between May and the end of this week.

The retail business will post profits for its financial year at the top end of a previously guided £300m to £350m range. That compares to £913m a year earlier.

"Since reopening we have seen increasing numbers of transactions driven by footfall," noted ABF in a trading update.

"The average basket size was initially significantly higher than last year, reflecting some pent-up demand, and while this outperformance has reduced in recent weeks it remains higher than a year ago," it added.

Despite the post-lockdown surge, the group said Primark's sales in the UK from its reopening to the end of the financial year are expected to be 12pc lower on a like-for-like basis.

If four large UK destination city centre stores are excluded, the decline is 5pc.

ABF said it has been encouraged by the strength of its sales since stores reopened. The latest four-week UK market data for sales in all channels saw Primark achieve its highest ever value and volume shares for this time of year.

Primark sales in mainland Europe will be 17pc lower on a like-for-like basis, reflecting tighter health controls in some countries, particularly Spain and Portugal.

In the United States, Primark sales are expected to be 9pc lower, but are 2pc ahead if its large Boston destination store - which was its first in the US - is excluded.

ABF also closed a small Penneys store in Dublin's Rathfarnham during its financial year.

At its half-year, ABF said it had recognised an exceptional charge of £284m against inventory on hand and yet to be delivered.

"The earlier-than-expected reopening of the stores and stronger-than-expected trading over the summer has allowed us to sell the stock in store and a significant proportion of the stock on hand," it said.

That means that the value of spring and summer inventory that will be carried into the next financial year will be worth £150m.

ABF said Primark is also benefiting from its current orders due to recent US dollar weakness.

The Primark store opening programme has been delayed due to the pandemic, but new stores opened recently in Paris and Warsaw and have seen strong trading. Another new outlet opens today in Strasbourg, which will bring the total Primark and Penneys estate to 384 stores.

Apart from its retail business, ABF owns a major sugar production business, an agri unit, and a range of well-known consumer brands such as Blue Dragon and Ryvita.

It said its businesses have completed all practical preparations for when the UK's Brexit transition period ends in December.