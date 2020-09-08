| 16.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Primark sees sales surge after Covid lockdowns

Chain's profits will still only be about a third of those made last year

Footfall: Shoppers return to the high street at Primark&rsquo;s Birmingham, UK, store. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire Expand

Close

Footfall: Shoppers return to the high street at Primark&rsquo;s Birmingham, UK, store. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Footfall: Shoppers return to the high street at Primark’s Birmingham, UK, store. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

PA

Footfall: Shoppers return to the high street at Primark’s Birmingham, UK, store. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Sales at Dublin-headquartered Primark soared since its outlets reopened in May following lockdowns.

The chain, owned by Associated British Foods (ABF) and which trades as Penneys in Ireland, will have generated sales of about £2bn (€2.2bn) between May and the end of this week.

The retail business will post profits for its financial year at the top end of a previously guided £300m to £350m range. That compares to £913m a year earlier.