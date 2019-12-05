LOW-COST fashion retailer Penneys has confirmed fresh expansion plans in Eastern Europe and the US under its international brand, Primark.

Primark confirms expansion plans in the US and Eastern Europe

The company owned by Associated British Foods said today it would open an outlet in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, and four US locations.

“We are delighted to announce that we will open our first store in Slovakia, marking Primark’s expansion into our 15th market,” said Primark chief executive Paul Marchant.

The move comes months after Primark opened its first Eastern European outlet in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, and announced plans to open outlets next year in Warsaw, Poland and in Wenceslas Square in Prague, capital of the Czech Republic.

The company today operates 37 Penneys outlets in Ireland and 339 Primarks in 11 countries, including nine in the United States.

Mr Marchant said Primark would open four more US shops, including in the brand-new American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which includes an indoor ski slope and water park.

It also has signed a lease for a 45,000-square-foot (4,180 square metre) retail building on Chicago’s State Street, the biggest lease within that city’s Loop retail district since 2014.

He said two more US outlets were coming in 2020 to Sunrise, Florida, and to the Fashion District of Philadelphia, that city’s third Primark.

Primark opened its first US store in Boston in 2015. It also operates in the UK, Spain, Portugal, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, France and Italy.

The company said its Bratislava store, due to open by 2022, would be in a two-floor, 39,400-square-foot (3,660 square metre) retail outlet.

Primark, which was founded in Dublin in 1969, employs more than 75,000 people worldwide.

In its results for the year ending September 14, Primark reported that its sales rose by 4.2pc to £7.8bn (€9.25bn) and operating profits by 8.3pc to £913m (€1.08bn).

