Primark boss Paul Marchant lays out the new plan to sustain the Penneys model

How we dress will have to change if we want to see a sustainable future. That’s according to one of the most important voices in global fashion retail, Primark chief executive Paul Marchant.

The company, which trades in Ireland as Penneys, last week laid out its ‘Primark Cares’ plan, spelling out its sustainability commitments for the next decade.

Among its measures, Primark is committing to changing how it designs clothes so they can be recycled. And one casualty is likely to be the rivets on jeans.

“I think it will change the way some things are designed,” says Marchant. “For example, rivets on denim. If we really want to make our denim recyclable, we either need to design our denim in a way which is maybe free from rivets, or else we develop a manufacturing process that means we can find an alternative to rivets.”

Other clothing will need to be overhauled also.

"Many hoodies have metal eyelets, or you might have draw cords with metal ends,” says Marchant, who was chosen to lead the Irish head-quartered group by Primark founder Arthur Ryan 13 years ago.

“We need to think differently about how we design our products – and we are now retraining all our design team, and working with design teams at our suppliers, to design clothes that are going to be easier to recycle.

“What we have to do is make the product equally appealing – and equally as innovative, and equally as exciting – by thinking differently about how we design clothes, to ensure sustainability is a key point of focus when we are developing our products.

“So yeah. It is going to change fashion.”

Terms like ‘fast fashion’ and ‘disposable fashion’ may have hit a chord with shoppers in the past – but a new generation of consumers is turning their back on style at any cost.

A really sustainable future might be viewed as one with less consumption. And Penneys and Primark depend on many, many products being sold.

Marchant argues that shoppers should be able to buy sustainable goods at all price points. In other words, the wealthier shoppers are not the only ones who have a right to buy ‘green’ clothing.

“Our customers love us for what we do. We provide a very important service, making people look good and feel good without having to break the bank. It’s important in categories like children’s wear.

“If you think about sustainable products, they generally don’t come with low price tickets. What we’re trying to do is give all of our customers – those who shop with us and those who don’t – an opportunity to shop in Primark and therefore make sustainable choices.”

Read More

Perhaps consumers will buy less, but Marchant is hoping the new approach may broaden the firm’s appeal.

New shoppers could be those who "don’t currently shop with us, because maybe they don’t believe we’re operating in a sustainable enough way. But we can give them the option to try Primark as a genuinely credible and sustainable retailer”.

Marchant says they have spent the past two years developing its three pillars – product, planet, and people.

“We’ve made a number of key strategic commitments and they’re supported with some real substantial, evidential work which has been done to make sure there is robust background to each of those targets.”

He says the first pillar – product – focuses on giving clothes longer life.

"We can achieve that by making more of our clothes from recycled materials, and we’re making good progress on that.”

The company is not a fan of the concept of disposable fashion, and is working on product durability.

“We want our garments to be loved, and passed down, and sold on. We are looking to up the ante on how we focus on the durability of the clothing we sell.”

In terms of pillar two – planet – Primark says it wants to halve its carbon footprint, and has already significantly reduced its use of single-use plastic.

“There’s more to do. Whether that’s around hangers, polybags, or the little hooks you see on socks and underwear, we’re working on all of that to try to eliminate single-use plastics.”

It has a well-established sustainable cotton programme, but is also looking at farming methodology to ensure biodiversity.

Its third pillar is a commitment to better financial circumstances for workers in the supply chain.

"From the factory inspections we do, we already know our workers are paid above the minimum wage – but we’re setting a commitment that we want to pursue a living wage.”

Primark doesn’t own the factories, so Marchant says a unified approach across the industry is required. He says the company will use its scale “to really push through change, to use our scale for good”.

He claims that Primark supports increases in wages, and has already seen significant hikes in minimum wages, and increases of around 50pc in Bangladesh ahead of an election in 2018.

It will also ensure there are more opportunities for women across its supply chain.

Greenwashing is a term thrown at companies when they are judged to have promoted a green message without genuinely tackling the issue.

Does Marchant worry about this? And how will the Primark targets actually be measured?

“Transparency is a very, very important word here,” he says. “We’re very confident we have a set of robust objections which are well thought through and well developed, not only in conjunction with our team of experts internally, but also with third parties.

“It is important we report on our progress against each of those targets,” he adds.

“So we will be measuring ourselves against all the KPIs [key performance indicators] we set ourselves. We will be reporting against those in our ESG [environmental, social, and governance] report.

"And ABF [Associated British Foods, Primark’s parent company] will report on them, and all the statements and progress reports we make will be independently assured.

“We are marking our homework, but we are producing our own homework and making sure the headmaster is stamping it.”

Penneys and Primark still fascinate commentators and shoppers alike in their ability to produce clothing and other goods so cheaply. Surely if they pay workers more and introduce sustainability measures, it will hit their model – and will result in more expensive clothing for shoppers?

“We have a very well developed and loyal supply chain,” he says. “We are a low-cost model. We don’t do expensive advertising campaigns, we don’t use supermodels, we are obsessed with costs.

"We give suppliers big quantities. We are a volume retailer, and that enables them to be very efficient. We will continue to work with our suppliers through our ethical trade team, and help them to be even more efficient on their production.”

Marchant then points to the black top he is wearing – the company’s €2.50 tee shirt – saying the price hasn’t changed since he took over at the company, adding that it is now made from sustainable cotton.

Recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports stress time is not on our side with climate change. So why hasn’t Primark launched a plan with tighter timelines? Many targets are for 2030, for example.

“The targets we set ourselves are ambitious,” says Marchant. “They’re not easy, they’re complex. And in many cases – the living wage, for example – we can’t do it alone. Taking the industry with us will take time.

"So we’ve put down targets we think are achievable. They are ambitious, and it’s going to require the whole business and industry pull together.”

However, he hopes progress on sustainability may gather pace.

“As the industry starts to work towards a more sustainable business model, I think you’ll see developments in recycling that will maybe accelerate the pace of that change.”

Countries in the West have benefited from the use of fossil fuel, and thrived as pollution increased. Now poorer countries – which did not cause the problem – are being asked to scale back emissions. How will Primark bring its suppliers, located around the world, on board with its plans for lower emissions?

“The suppliers that we naturally migrate to are the ones who are the most progressive with their investments, with new machinery, with product development,” says Marchant. “We’ve got a couple of examples of factories in Bangladesh putting solar panels on the factory roof.”

Primark owner ABF last week reported sales well below pre-pandemic levels, but improving all the time. It blamed the UK’s Covid tracker ‘pingdemic’ for fewer shoppers being around.

New challenges are coming, including the threat from Chinese online giant Shein. However, hammering home the sustainability issue might give Primark a competitive edge.

“Most definitely I think it is an opportunity,” says Marchant, adding that he does not wish to be drawn into talking about other retailers.

“We’re very proud of our proposition, very proud of what we do – in terms of offering the products we sell, and the prices we sell them at.

"I think we’ve been too shy and quiet at telling our story to date.

“What the ‘Primark Cares’ launch is going to do is actually put a benchmark down, in terms of Primark’s stance on this agenda.

“What we see is that consumers are so much more aware, and desire more products that are more sustainable. We see that even more in younger consumers in the 16-24 age bracket.

“So I think that whatever business you’re in and whatever brand you are, unless you recognise that and move your business model to satisfy those customers’ demands, then you’re not really focused on the right things.”

Improved digital strategy will drive shoppers into stores, says CEO

Penneys and Primark CEO Paul Marchant says the company will up its online game but it is still focused on bricks and mortar.

Marchant says the company is currently in talks over a number of expansion plans in Ireland and elsewhere, including a plan to take up a larger space in Dundrum Town Centre.

Discussions to take over new space over two floors at the shopping centre were put on hold earlier in the pandemic.

While growing its store footprint is key to the company’s strategy, Primark’s inability to trade during lockdowns in the UK, US and Europe seemed to put it severely on the back foot – but so far it is not for turning.

ABF said in a stock market update last week that it will invest more in digital. However, a shift to online selling is not planned at this stage.

“The investment in the website is really to increase the number of products that we showcase, we’re not showcasing anywhere near enough of the product categories and individual styles,” Marchant told the Sunday Independent.

“We’re also looking to give customers more visibility of products available in their stores, because that’s an area where perhaps we haven’t been as strong.”

Many fashion brands already have ‘find in store’ functions which allow shoppers to check if items are available in a particular locations.

Marchant says Primark’s new functions would enable “customers to be a bit more confident with creating wish lists which means they can go shopping with their friends and have a clear view of what their objectives are in terms of what they are planning to put in their baskets”.

He pointed to the trend of shoppers looking at items on social media or websites but actually buying the goods in the shop — known in the trade as research online and purchase offline (ROPO).

“We know it’ s a big deal and we have to improve our website to give more visibility of the brilliant products that are available on offer in stores,” Marchant says.

“We’ve talked openly about the fact that we know we have a strong digital presence already, we have 24 million followers on social media, which is huge.

“ We have a significant amount of visitors to our website every day, so there is a lot more we can do through social media – a lot more to educate the customer about what’s in store, new trends, new looks, how to pull outfits together, the sustainable agenda.”

Speaking about closures during pandemic restrictions, he says: “We did have a number of weeks where all our stores were closed in all markets.

“It goes without saying that didn’t feel good.”

But the reaction of shoppers to stores reopening was hugely encouraging, he adds.

“You would have seen, probably in Ireland more than anywhere else, those massive queues, that pent-up demand for the brand. And we have no reason therefore for to have anything other than faith in our bricks and mortar proposition.”

The group continues a relatively slow but steady expansion strategy. Primark now has 397 shops in 14 countries across Europe and the US.

“We’re real believers in bricks and mortar,” he says. “We think it’s good business, it’s a great place for people to meet and congregate, socialise, good for communities, great for job creation.”

The company last week confirmed it would open in The Square in Tallaght, its 37th store in Ireland.

“We’ve been looking at Tallaght for a long time as you know. I think there was an article in one of the Irish papers the week I joined 13 years ago, that we were looking at a store in The Square.

“It’s been a long time coming but we’re always conscious that when we do a deal in any market, it’s got to be the right store, the right footage and of course it has to be the right deal for us.”

It is planning a new €75m distribution centre in Newbridge, Kildare, which will service both the north and the south of the country.

“We are having conversations (about expansion in Ireland). We have made it quite public that we would like to have more space in Dundrum, which is important,” Marchant adds.

“And there are other locations where we are maybe thinking it’s not quite big enough maybe it’s not quite in the right location. That’s the same in every market.He said Covid recovery had been mixed according to location but the company had great faith in the Irish market.

“Overall we have a very strong business in Ireland, it is our spiritual home and those queues that we saw, that pent-up demand was just overwhelming to be honest.”