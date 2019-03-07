Penneys owner Primark is moving a host of back-office jobs to Dublin from the UK.

Primark announces plans to move 220 staff members based in the UK to Dublin

Some 220 people working in the company's Reading office will be offered redeployment here in Dublin.

The company said the move would lead to more efficiency and wasn't related to Brexit.

“This decision is solely for the purposes of driving operational efficiency and is completely unrelated to any other external factors,” it said.

The affected people work in the areas of buying, merchandising, design, quality and sourcing.

Primark CEO Paul Marchant said: “As the Primark brand continues to expand into new markets and new product categories, it is essential we deliver an exciting and consistent product proposition to all our customers.

"Currently, our product operations are separated across two locations, Dublin and Reading. From September 2019, we will be amalgamating all our Buying, Merchandising, Design, Quality and Sourcing operations to be based at our headquarters in Dublin.

"This change will ensure our business strategy and our expansion into new international markets is fully supported.”

Online Editors