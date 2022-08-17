Price hikes help Glanbia revenues rise to €2.8bn in first half of 2022

Food and nutrition group Glanbia expects higher prices to drive further revenue growth after double-digit hikes in the first six months of the year.

The Kilkenny headquartered firm saw group revenues rise 26.8pc in constant currency terms (38.5pc in reported terms) to €2.8bn in the first half of the year.

The increase was driven by volume and price rises in its sports nutrition division, Glanbia Performance Nutrition - which includes brands like Slimfast - with like-for-like volumes up 1.9pc and prices up 13.9pc on 2021.

Volumes rose 1.6pc in its Nutritional Solutions division, with prices up 17.9pc.

Its US cheese division saw volumes up 6.6pc, with prices up 28.8pc.

Group earnings before interest tax and amortisation (EBITA) came in at €171.7m, up from €159.9m in 2021.

However, group margins have shrunk slightly to 6.1pc - from 7.8pc in 2021 - due to efforts to mitigate cost inflation.

Adjusted earnings per share were ahead of expectations at 52.31 cent.

The group returned €127.1m to shareholders in the six months to July via share buybacks and increased its interim dividend by 10pc to 12.93 cent per share.

The group expects strong earnings growth over for the rest of the year, with full-year earnings per share guidance upgraded to 9-13pc in constant currency terms (21-25pc in reported terms).

“I am pleased to report that half year 2022 results have exceeded our plans, demonstrating the impact of a series of actions implemented since the latter part of last year in response to unprecedented inflation,” said group managing director Siobhán Talbot.

“Revenues grew strongly with significant pricing initiatives and volume growth in all business segments in the period.

“We will continue to monitor inflationary trends into the second half of the year but are confident that further pricing action and operational efficiencies will deliver improving margins and strong year-on-year EBITA growth.”