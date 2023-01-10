Diageo has unveiled an increase in the price of its beers which will come into effect at the start of next month.

Publicans will now have to pay an extra 12c for a pint of Guinness as a result of this price rise.

With the costs of running a pub continuing to rise, it is expected that publicans will now have to pass on this additional charge to customers.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) has called on the alcohol giant to reconsider the move.

VFI chief executive Paul Clancy says the price increase comes during an already challenging period for publicans due to soaring energy costs and the upcoming removal of the 9pc hospitality VAT rate at the end of February.

The price rise from Diageo also follows an increase in Heineken prices in December.

Read More

“This is the second major price increase our members are having to deal with in a few short weeks,” he said.

“Publicans are getting hammered from every angle at the moment and this news from Diageo is a further blow to the trade.”

He added that the introduction of the price increase from Diageo comes during the quietest trading months for the industry.

“Due to the unprecedented cost of doing business publicans will have to pass on this price increase to their customers, which is something they are very unhappy about,” he said.

“The trade can’t keep taking these hits on what appears to be an almost weekly basis,” Mr Clancy concluded.