Pre-tax profits at Botox maker Allergan Ireland decline by 17pc to $187m
Pre-tax profits at Co Mayo-based Botox producer, Allergan Pharmaceuticals Ireland last year declined by 17pc to $187m (€169m).
Allergan has made Westport 'Botox capital of the world'. The new accounts show that 83pc or $2.4bn of the company's $2.9bn in revenues last year came from the anti-wrinkle treatment.
The remaining 17pc of sales came from eye care pharmaceuticals also produced at the Westport plant.
Overall revenues declined by 4.4pc from €3bn to €2.92bn.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Westport is Allergan's only manufacturing facility for Botox across its global network, serving ever-increasing demand.
Hollywood stars and celebrities Nicole Kidman, Cameron Diaz, Courteney Cox and Kim Kardashian have all admitted that they have used the wrinkle erasing treatment.
Allergan first set up on a greenfield site outside Westport 42 years ago and it has provided a bonanza to the Co Mayo town.
1,158 are employed at the plant and last year staff costs totalled $82.95m. Pay to directors last year totalled $1.48m.
American biopharma firm Abbvie is expected to acquire Allergan in early 2020.
Indo Business