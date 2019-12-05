Pre-tax profits at Co Mayo-based Botox producer, Allergan Pharmaceuticals Ireland last year declined by 17pc to $187m (€169m).

Pre-tax profits at Botox maker Allergan Ireland decline by 17pc to $187m

Allergan has made Westport 'Botox capital of the world'. The new accounts show that 83pc or $2.4bn of the company's $2.9bn in revenues last year came from the anti-wrinkle treatment.

The remaining 17pc of sales came from eye care pharmaceuticals also produced at the Westport plant.

Overall revenues declined by 4.4pc from €3bn to €2.92bn.

