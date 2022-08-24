Pret A Manger looks beyond office workers as coffee chain arrives to Dublin

UK sandwich chain Pret A Manger has unveiled its first Irish store on Dawson Street. The company, which previously relied on demand from office workers, is tearing up the playbook to entice new customers.

“We used to follow the skyscrapers and through the pandemic, we very quickly realised how challenging that was going to be,” interim managing director for UK and Ireland Guy Meakin told the Irish Independent.

During spells of lockdowns, Pret devised a new strategy to reach beyond its typical target market of office workers which had disappeared overnight – and has not yet fully returned.

According to Bloomberg’s Pret Index, a weekly analysis of sales, London City sales were 83pc of pre-Covid levels in mid-July. West End sales stood at 88pc.

“The last couple of years we’ve been looking at how we can really transform Pret,” Meakin says.

The “quickest and easiest way” was to join delivery platforms to bring Pret to the home office. Pret also teamed up with retailers, such as Tesco, to sell coffee in-store.

Diversifying into new locations also feature in this strategy. “Ireland is a market that’s been wished for many many years, a lot of customers have asked for it” he said.

The Dawson Street store, which will open on Friday, is located near areas of heavy footfall, such as Grafton Street and Trinity College – but with some office workers nearby. “You have got the best of both worlds in that sense,” he points out.

The Dawson Street store forms part of an agreement with Nenagh-born Gerard Loughran, owner of franchise Carebrook Partnership.

Loughran operates Pret franchises in North London including Camden, Belsize Park and Finchley, along with minority co-owner Ray McNamara, who has 25 years’ experience in the sector in Ireland.

Pret now plans to open a total of 20 outlets in Ireland over the next decade, creating around 500 jobs. The Dawson Street café has created 25 new roles.

While locations for other Irish outlets are not finalised, Meakin explains that the new strategy will see more stores located in suburban hubs.

The chain is utilising data, shared by customers, such as those in its subscription scheme, to identify where they are based to bring coffee to their neighbourhoods. The demand for Pret closer to home exists - the Index suggests that London suburb sales are now 118pc of pre-Covid levels

The subscription, which offers up to five drinks a day for £25 (€29.60) a month, will not be available in the Irish market but is available in France and USA.

“We can gain great knowledge to say ‘that’s where a lot of Pret customers were’ but they use us on a two- or three-day basis in Canary Wharf or the City but there’s no home store for them,” he says.

Transport hub locations are also growing in importance, with sales at London airports 140pc of pre-Covid levels.

Stores in all locations are now opening more on weekends to meet this newfound interest, Meakin says. UK sales returned to pre-pandemic levels for the first time in May.

The mission is now clear, according to Meakin.

“How can you be Pret for every day, not just the work day?”