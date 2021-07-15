Kerry Airport has called Ryanair’s announcement that it intends to operate a service on the Dublin-Kerry route “both premature and inaccurate.”

Ryanair said on Wednesday morning that it will operate the Kerry-Dublin route on a commercial basis from July 28.

It had formerly operated as a taxpayer-funded public service obligation (PSO) route, receiving just under €4m a year in Exchequer funding.

“While Ryanair has announced its intention to operate a service on the Dublin-Kerry route and commenced the sale of seats, there has been no formal discussion yet with Kerry Airport,” John Mulhern, CEO Kerry Airport, said.

The airport says it has received no notification from Ryanair about the service “and thus the airline’s statement of yesterday, Wednesday July 14th, is both premature and inaccurate,” Mr Mulhern said.

Kerry Airport is unable to say whether flights between it and Dublin Airport will operate.

Earlier this week Ryanair claimed that its planned service between Dublin and Kerry will only be viable if both airports cut their passenger charges.

Stobart Air, which flew under contract as Aer Lingus Regional, had been flying the PSO service. Stobart Air collapsed last month, however.

That prompted the Government to seek temporary operators for the route and the only other PSO air service in Ireland, which is between Dublin and Donegal. Tenders to operate the PSO routes for four years were to be sought later in the year.

However, Ryanair wrote to the Department of Transport saying it would operate the Dublin-Kerry route on a commercial basis, meaning there would be no need for a PSO tender competition.

But Ryanair and the Department engaged in a public disagreement last week after the Government issued a statement saying that Ryanair had agreed to fly the Dublin-Kerry service from July 19 on a commercial basis.

Ryanair immediately issued a statement insisting that no such final agreement had been reached. The Department of Transport then publicly released correspondence between it and Ryanair DAC chief executive Eddie Wilson, which indicated the carrier was prepared to start operating the service from July 19.

Up to early on Wednesday morning, the Ryanair website was not showing any seats for sale on a Dublin-Kerry route.

The Irish Independent queried Ryanair as to whether it had ditched its plan to fly the service. An hour later, the airline issued a press release stating it would operate it from July 28.

The Ryanair website is currently selling flights on the route.