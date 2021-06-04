Pre-Covid losses double at GameStop Ireland to €7.6m

GameStop became the market sensation of 2021 when its shares surged. Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Pretax losses at the Irish unit of GameStop, a company that was at the centre of an internet trading frenzy, more than doubled to €7.68m last year even before Covid-19 hit the business.

New accounts show the seller of the likes of the best selling FIFA, Minecraft and Call of Duty series of games recorded the increased losses after revenues declined by 26.5pc from €50.2m to €36.8m in the 12 months to February 1, 2020.

The directors said that the year “had challenges" for the business.

They said that it “raised questions regarding going concern. Going concern is applied in the current year financial statements but there is a level of material uncertainty disclosed”.

Read More

After sustaining the 111pc increase in losses last year, the company’s business was then hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the heading of ‘future developments’ the directors state that “during 2020, we experienced a reduction in sales relating to store closures because of Covid-19”.

They state: “We mitigated the impact through wage subsidies, rent abatements, property tax reliefs, temporary staff lay-offs and VAT liability measures.”

The directors state that new game releases did not take place in 2020 and therefore “2021 will see the release of new titles and therefore improvement in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda)”.

A further note states that the new console launches will result in increased gross margins and improved operating profit.

In the 12 months to the end of February 1, 2020, operating losses increased threefold from €1.58m to €4.88m. Interest charges of €2.79m resulted in the pre-tax losses of €7.6m.

The pre-tax loss last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €4.34m and non-cash impairment costs of €1.352m.

Numbers employed last year reduced from 336 to 303 as staff costs declined from €9.02m to €8.28m. Staff costs included severance costs of €205,271.

Earlier this year, GameStop’s US parent was at the centre of a Reddit-inspired trading rush that pushed the value of the video game retailer to over $24bn (€19.8bn).

At one stage over a two-day period, an army of small investors pushed its market capitalisation up by $10bn.

GameStop is now worth in the region of $19bn, based on yesterday’s stock price.