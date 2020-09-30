Post office network collapse predicted in new report

THE entire post office network will collapse from the middle of next year without urgent state support, a major new report has warned.

A review by consultants Grant Thornton recommends a €17million annual government support for post offices and said action is needed within months.

It said the network “faces significant levels of unrestrained closures by the end of 2021”.

Read More

The report concluded that the post office network continues to return strong economic and social value.

The document, commissioned by the Irish Postmasters’ Union, said the network provides a multi-fold economic and social return to communities far in excess of the funding requirement.

“The Irish post office network is at a critical juncture,” it said. “The financial viability and sustainability of the network is challenged like never before in its history.

“Many local post offices, large and small, urban and rural, will likely be forced to close if the financial conditions under which they operate do not change in the short-term.”

It said the annual cost of running the network next year is €70million, generating revenue of €53million and leaving a €17million shortfall.

Average losses of €19,181 are forecast per post office each year from 2021, impacting all offices whether small, large, urban and rural.

An Post said in a statement that both its networks, the delivery service and post office network, are performing very well through the crisis.

“An Post does recognise that postmaster incomes and footfall into post offices have come under increased pressure due to the double social welfare payment schedules during Covid-19 and is working with Government to restore these,” it said.

It said any subsidies for independent postmasters is an issue between government and the postmasters.

“An Post earlier this year announced its third year of profit and revenue growth,” it said.

“The pandemic will cost An Post a significant amount but this is funded from An Post’s strong balance sheet and we have supported postmasters during the crisis as double social welfare payments persisted.”

The post office network consists of 899 post offices operated by independent contractors across the country.

An Post spokesperson Angus Laverty said the double social welfare schedule means that payments have been made every two weeks instead of every week during the pandemic.

This has led to a drastic reduction in business transacted at post offices.

Read More

Online Editors