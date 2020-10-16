Possibility of NatWest selling Ulster Bank's entire €20.5bn loan book 'gravely concerning'

The Financial Services Union (FSU) has said that the possibility of NatWest selling Ulster Bank's entire €20.5bn loan book to private equity company Cerberus is "gravely concerning".

In a scathing statement questioning the reliability of NatWest's statements about its strategic review of Ulster Bank, FSU secretary general John O'Connell said the UK bank's reassurances that staff would receive "full consideration" lacked credibility.

"There is a hollow ring about these words now as rumours abound about a possible sell-off of the Ulster Bank loan book to a vulture fund," he said.

NatWest denied it was in talks with Cerberus yesterday after the Irish Times reported the two sides were negotiating the disposal of Ulster Bank's assets.

"There are no talks taking place with Cerberus," a NatWest spokesperson said.

NatWest confirmed last month that it was conducting a strategic review of Ulster Bank after the lender slumped to a loss in the first half of the year as pandemic-related provisions ate into profits. One option being considered is a multi-year wind-down of the bank, which would involve the sale of assets to gradually release capital to its UK parent.

Market sources familiar with the bank told the Irish Independent that the issue for NatWest is the commitment of approximately €4bn in capital to Ulster Bank for a meagre return over the years. Ulster Bank's capital ratio was 26.5pc at the end of last year - about 10 percentage points higher than AIB and Bank of Ireland. The bank is probably seeking to release some of this capital, hence the threat of withdrawing from the Irish market, the source said.

"Ulster Bank Ireland remains significantly overcapitalised from a CET 1 perspective, and we would expect unlocking this is a priority for NatWest," wrote Davy banking analyst Diarmaid Sheridan in a note yesterday. "The sale of the entire portfolio to an investment fund would accelerate a wind-down but would also incur significant costs to close the remainder of the bank."

Cerberus has been active in acquiring Irish banking assets for years. The fund bought a €1.4bn portfolio of distressed mortgages from Ulster bank in 2018. It also bought an €800m package of non-performing loans from AIB last year.

But Cerberus has never attempted anything on this scale in Ireland. A transaction the size Ulster Bank's entire book would rival the wind down of Halifax or Anglo Irish Bank in scope and complexity, requiring a multi-year workout. However the benefit to NatWest would be an immediate release of capital with the surrender of Ulster Bank's licence.

According to a source familiar with the operation of private equity funds in the Irish market, Cerberus tends to move quickly, bidding high after limited due diligence, but is highly aggressive in pursuing payment from borrowers.

