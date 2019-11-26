Portfolio value increases at Draper Esprit

Dublin-listed venture capital company Draper Esprit has seen its portfolio value increased to £683m (€798m) in the six months to 30 September.

This is up from £594m (€694.2m) at 31 March.

The increase was driven by a strong performance in its core portfolio, according to interim results from the group.

As at 30 September Draper Esprit had £126m (€147m) in available resources.

The group reported profit after tax of £59m (€68.9m), a jump on the profit of £39m (€45.5m) reported in the corresponding period last year.

Simon Cook, chief investment officer at Draper Esprit, said: “We have maintained a prudent approach to investment, ensuring that all our portfolio companies meet our strict investment criteria.”

He added that the company’s portfolio “provides us with a natural hedge against the weakness of Sterling given that many of our core assets, due to their global reach, trade in Euros and Dollars.”

In the six months to the end of September the company invested £42m, with a further £15m from its enterprise investor scheme (EIS) and venture capital trust (VCT) funds into new and existing companies.

The group invested in five new companies and nine existing portfolio companies.

Draper’s core portfolio increased in value by 17pc to £485m.

The company said it remains "on course" to achieve its stated financial objective of delivering a portfolio return of 20pc for the full year.

Online Editors