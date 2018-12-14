Popular Dublin restaurant group goes into liquidation

Jo’Burger Group has confirmed that it has gone into liquidation, closing some of the city's most popular restaurants.

In a surprise announcement, the restaurant group – which owns Crackbird, Hey Donna, Bar Giuseppe and Jo Burger – will cease trading effective immediately.

The Jo’Burger Group Ltd group, owned by Joe Macken, confirmed the news "with great regret" in a statement online this evening.

The group operated outlets in the city centre, Rathmines and Smithfield.

It is not yet known how many staff are affected by the closure.

"A combination of factors including challenging trading conditions have forced this move," the statement reads.

"Jo’burger, Crackbird, Hey Donna and Bar Giuseppe will cease trading effective immediately."

They added; "We would like to thank our many customers for their years of support, but mostly thank you and sorry to all our crew and suppliers for their dedication and trust."

Skinflint, another Joe Macken restaurant, had also closed down in recent weeks.

Online Editors