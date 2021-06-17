Poolbeg Pharma to list in London IPO after Open Orphan spin-out

Poolbeg Pharma, the infectious disease specialist spun out from pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan earlier this week, is planning to list on the London Stock Exchange.

The money raised in the initial public offering will be used primarily to fund the clinical trial costs associated with the development of the company's POLB 001 treatment for severe influenza and to acquire and develop new portfolio assets.

Poolbeg plans to become a platform to acquire and develop biotech assets which it can then sell or license to major pharmaceutical companies.

It said the infectious disease market is expected to grow to $250bn by 2025 and the market for sever flu treatments is already $800m.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has placed the issue of infectious diseases firmly in the public eye,” said Poolbeg CEO Jeremy Skillington.

"Governments and international organisations are now investing heavily to ensure they are better prepared. Poolbeg Pharma is aiming to carve out a leading position in this rapidly evolving and expanding sector.”

Poolbeg Pharma will be the third life sciences company to come out of Raglan Capital, the former corporate finance house led by Cathal Friel that is now exclusively focused on rapidly bringing companies to public markets.

The first was Amryt Pharma plc just over five years ago, which today has a market cap of just over £300m.

Open Orphan listed two years ago and has been one of the best performing shares on the Irish and UK markets. Open Orphan has a market cap of over £200m.

Mr Friel will be the non-executive chair of Poolbeg.

Mr Skillington was vice president for business development at Inflazome, which was acquired by healthcare giant Roche in a €380m deal last year.

Existing Open Orphan shareholders are receiving 1 share in Poolbeg for every 2.98 shares they have in Open Orphan. The lock-up period for the investment is nine months.