Poolbeg Pharma makes ‘significant breakthrough’ in artificial intelligence programme

Poolbeg Pharma, an infectious disease firm spun out from Irish vaccine research company Open Orphan, has unveiled a “significant breakthrough” in its artificial intelligence (AI) programme alongside partner OneThree Biotech.

The AI programme has now yielded multiple novel drug targets for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). This is the first time that AI has been used to identify disease targets in RSV.

RSV is a common respiratory virus. The virus usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.

Following the completion of the AI model in June of this year, the OneThree team identified these targets using data from Poolbeg’s unique RSV trial data.

Now the companies will identify small molecule inhibitors to effectively treat RSV infections. These include a range of targets for which there are known drugs with existing Phase I safety and tolerability data.

Phase I studies of a new drug are usually the first stages that involve people.

This final stage of the research plan will see OneThree’s AI platform identify the drugs that are likely to be most effective against these identified targets with clean safety profiles in RSV patients.

This will speed up a typically lengthy process, with the AI model expected to complete the process in weeks.

Already, the combination of Poolbeg data and OneThree AI platforms has significantly impacted the speed of the progress.

“Thanks to the combination of Poolbeg's data and our ATLANTIS platform, we were able to reach this point in our project in only eight months - significantly faster than a traditional drug discovery project - and we're excited to make meaningful progress in the treatment of infectious diseases, such as RSV,” said OneThree Biotech chief executive Neel S. Madhukar.

Results are now expected before the end of the year.

"This is the first time that AI has been used to identify disease targets in RSV and I am delighted to have reached this significant milestone in the programme in such a short period of time,” said Poolbeg pharma chief executive Jeremy Skillington.

“Having identified these novel disease targets, we can now commence the final stage of the programme to identify effective drug candidates to treat RSV. In keeping with our capital-light model, this AI enabled in silico R&D approach has significantly accelerated the discovery process by having the right partners and the right expertise to unleash the potential of our unique human challenge trial data.”