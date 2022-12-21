Poolbeg Pharma identifies new potential drug candidates for RSV infections

Poolbeg Pharma has identified new potential drug candidates for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections.

The identification of potential RSV treatments has emerged from the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) programme alongside partner OneThree Biotech.

The collaboration between the two companies commenced in February of this year and in November, Poolbeg revealed that the AI programme had yielded multiple novel drug targets for the treatment of RSV.

RSV is a respiratory virus which usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms and inflames the smallest airways of the lungs.

It is one of three main respiratory illnesses for which there are no approved vaccines, according to Poolbeg.

Following the discovery of these drug targets, the companies have now identified several “promising” candidates to bring forward to a lab-based validation stage. This would see the companies determine the full potential of these assets.

This is the first time that AI has been used to identify RSV drug candidates.

Poolbeg will now prioritise compounds with existing Phase I safety and tolerability data, which could be repositioned as novel treatments for RSV inflection if successfully validated.

Phase I studies of a new drug are usually the first stages that involve people.

Drug candidates are “well positioned” to enter a clinical trial to generate efficacy data for the virus, Poolbeg reported.

“I am delighted that Poolbeg's unique dataset combined with OneThree's externally validated platform have now delivered new actionable insights surrounding disease biology and drug discovery that can bring much needed treatment options for both the young and the elderly; the most vulnerable to RSV infection,” said OneThree Biotech chief executive Neel S. Madhukar.

"In the past few months, RSV has been sending children to hospital at alarming rates in the United States and Europe,” added Poolbeg pharma chief executive Jeremy Skillington.

“As paediatric units fill beyond capacity, and our healthcare systems contend with a 'tripledemic' of RSV, influenza and SARS-CoV-2, the need for better treatments has never been so urgent.”