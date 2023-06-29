Poolbeg Pharma identifies multiple novel drug targets for flu treatment

Poolbeg Pharma has identified multiple novel drug targets for the treatment of influenza.

This marks a “significant” breakthrough in its artificial intelligence programme with medtech company CytorReason.

Poolbeg has been working with CytoReason since March last year.

Disease progression ata from Poolbeg’s influenza human challenge trials were combined with CytoReason’s curated disease data.

These data sets were then analysed using CytoReason’s AI-led platform, leading to the discovery of the novel drug targets for flu treatment in just 15 months.

Previously, the identification of drug targets required manual analysis which took several years.

Poolbeg is now exploring how to develop the targets to generate value. This marks the second successful artificial intelligence programme for the company.

In December, Poolbeg identified new potential drug candidates for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections.

The identification of potential RSV treatments emerged from the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) programme alongside partner OneThree Biotech.

"Our collaboration with CytoReason has put Poolbeg at the forefront of AI drug discovery,” chief executive Jeremy Skillington said,

"There is a significant unmet need for new and better treatments for vulnerable patients with influenza and this is a major milestone in the delivery of new therapies that can improve patient outcomes and global health.”

Around one billion people are affected with the viral pathogen each year, leading to between five and ten million hospitalisations and as many as half a million deaths.