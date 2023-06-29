Poolbeg Pharma identifies multiple new drug targets for flu treatment with help of AI

Poolbeg Pharma has identified multiple new drug targets for the treatment of influenza.

This marks a “significant” breakthrough in its artificial intelligence programme with medtech company CytorReason.

Poolbeg has been working with CytoReason since March last year.

Disease progression data from Poolbeg’s influenza human challenge trials were combined with CytoReason’s curated disease data.

These data sets were analysed using CytoReason’s AI-led platform, leading to the discovery of the new drug targets for the treatment of the flu in just 15 months.

Previously, the identification of drug targets required manual analysis which took several years.

Poolbeg is now exploring how to develop these new drug targets in order to generate value for shareholders.

“Our collaboration with CytoReason has put Poolbeg at the forefront of AI drug discovery,” chief executive Jeremy Skillington said.

“There is a significant unmet need for new and better treatments for vulnerable patients with influenza and this is a major milestone in the delivery of new therapies that can improve patient outcomes and global health.”

Around one billion people are affected with the viral pathogen each year, leading to between five and 10 million hospitalisations and as many as half a million deaths.

"We're pleased to see that leveraging CytoReason's computational disease models to extract insights from Poolbeg's unique human challenge data can optimise the target discovery process,” added CytoReason chief executive David Harel.

This marks the second successful artificial intelligence programme for the company.

​In December, Poolbeg identified new potential drug candidates for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections.

The identification of potential RSV treatments emerged from the company’s AI programme with partner OneThree Biotech.

RSV is a respiratory virus which usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms and inflames the smallest airways of the lungs.

It is one of three main respiratory illnesses for which there are no approved vaccines.

Poolbeg Pharma was spun out in December 2021 from Irish vaccine research company Open Orphan, which is now known as HVivo.