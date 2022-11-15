Poolbeg-led consortium wins €2.3m State grant to develop next generation oral vaccine

EncOVac, a consortium led by Poolbeg Pharma, has been awarded €2.3m in funding from the Irish Government’s Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund (DTIF).

Poolbeg Pharma is an infectious disease firm spun out from Irish vaccine research company Open Orphan.

The grant funding will now see Poolbeg collaborate with researchers from University College Dublin and Trinity College Dublin, as well as Dublin company Anabio Technologies to develop the next generation of oral vaccine technologies.

Professor Luke O’Neill, who became a media regular during the Covid-19 pandemic, will act as advisory chair for the project. He is also a non-executive director at Poolbeg Pharma.

This grant is one of 11 Irish projects that have received funding from DTIF today. The State fund invested €40m into these projects which focus on a range of areas including machine learning, health and robotics.

Each of the 11 chosen projects received between €1.5m and €7m in funding.

The €500m fund was first established under the National Development Plan in 2018, with €275m awarded to date.

“The funding will support the progression of this exciting oral vaccine platform that has the potential to improve the ways vaccines are manufactured, distributed and administered for the future,” said Poolbeg’s chief executive Jeremy Skillington.

“Poolbeg continues to target non-dilutive funding opportunities and we are delighted that this DTIF award is our first success."

Oral vaccines create a response in the areas of the body where an infection may enter, such as the nose or mouth. This type of vaccination may also ease challenges around vaccination distribution, according to Poolbeg.

“Oral vaccines are currently only available to treat a small number of pathogens and a more comprehensive approach to vaccine development is needed to design new, safe, and effective oral vaccines,” said Professor O’Neill.

“Such a system would revolutionise our approach to protecting people from infectious diseases, unleashing their full potential."

The consortium will work on the development of the oral vaccine over the next three years, with plans to bring a vaccine candidate to a Phase I ready state. Phase I studies of a new drug are usually the first stages that involve people.