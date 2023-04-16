Poetic justice for Kavanagh in Biden’s Claddagh Records gift

Ergo

Irish President Michael D Higgins (left) and US President Joe Biden, stand together after the US President rang the Peace Bell in the grounds of Aras an Uachtarain, in Phoenix Park, Dublin, on day three of his visit to the island of Ireland. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A barking dog may have been the big news from US President Joe Biden’s trip to Áras an Uachtaráin last week, but a more cultural aural experience also featured on the day. President Michael D Higgins chose to present Mr Biden with a copy of Almost Everything – the poetry of Patrick Kavanagh, a double album on vinyl, because of their shared love of Irish poetry.

Claddagh Records, which is chaired and owned by Denis O’Brien’s PR man James Morrissey, last year launched the album featuring Bono, Hozier, Imelda May, Liam Neeson and President Higgins all reading their favourite Kavanagh poems.

The poet has a special resonance for the US president.

President Barack Obama quoted Kavanagh in his eulogy at the funeral of Beau Biden in June 2015. Would Kavanagh have ever believed that over half a century after his death the ‘soil and soul’ of his poetry would achieve such recognition?

Claddagh will be hoping the prestigious gesture delivers a significant boost for the label set up by Garech Browne in 1959. Claddagh was relaunched with a new website in 2021 following a licensing deal with Universal Music Ireland. Releases include The Chieftains albums 1-10, Leo Rowsome’s King of the Pipers and Derek Bell’s Carolan’s Favourite.

Irish Dog Foods gets Naas extension nod

Irish Dog Foods’ plans to extend its manufacturing facility barked up the right tree after Kildare County Council gave the company approval.

According to the planning application, the Queally family-owned Arrow Group company is looking to develop an industrial building extension for an increased manufacturing area.

It is also seeking permission to demolish a number of industrial units at the Naas facility.

Planning documents also indicate a small increase in employment at the facility, if the extension is developed.

Irish firm reaches agreement with Volkswagen after lawsuit over charging tech

A lawsuit in the US between Volkswagen and an Irish firm has been dismissed following an agreement between the parties.

A judge dismissed the suit at the request of the parties – VW and Irish firm Scramoge. In April 2022, Scramoge alleged VW had ripped off three of its patents relating to wireless charging tech.

The order didn’t specify the reasons for the dismissal, according to Bloomberg Law. It followed a filing at the US Patent and Trademark Office, where VW sought to cancel Scramoge’s patents, which disclosed an agreement resolving all disputes between the parties.​