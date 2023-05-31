PM Group acquires Cork-based Milestone Solutions

Milestone, which is based in Cork, specialises in implementing digital technologies to manage complex manufacturing systems.

It works with companies in the pharma, life sciences and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors.

Milestone, which employs 160 people, reported revenues of €18.5m last year, with revenues of €25m forecasted this year.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The company will now operate under the name Milestone, a PM Group company, following the acquisition.

PM Group and Milestone have previously partnered on projects which have required complex automation and also share a number of clients, including Pfizer and MSD.

PM Group now employs over 3,500 people and manages over €6bn in capital projects.

The project delivery business helps to construct complex infrastructure, such as data centres and pharmaceutical manufacturing plants.

“Automation and integration services are key components of our growth strategy and acquiring a top-class company in Milestone will accelerate our ability to become an industry leader in this area,” PM Group chief executive Dave Murphy said.

"Combining PM Group’s scale and delivery capability with Milestone’s digital systems expertise, will allow us to deliver greater value to our clients both in capital project investments and ongoing facility management,” added Milestone managing director Will Wilmot.