| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Plant contractors group alleges state bodies are hiring ‘cowboy’ operators

Minister of State at the the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Damien English. Photo: Collins Expand

Close

Minister of State at the the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Damien English. Photo: Collins

Minister of State at the the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Damien English. Photo: Collins

Minister of State at the the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Damien English. Photo: Collins

Fearghal O'Connor

An organisation representing plant-machinery operators has raised serious concerns that local authorities, state bodies and major construction firms are hiring rogue construction plant operators who pay illegally low wages.

The Irish Plant Contractors Association (IPCA) wrote to two government departments alleging a lack of enforcement and potential malpractice in the sector around cash payments to employees.

Most Watched

Privacy