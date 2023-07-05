Plant-based food firm Fiid moves on from rescue scheme with fresh backing

Shane Ryan says Fiid’s products are now in 200 UK stores

Fiid, an Irish plant-based ready-meals maker has received an investment from the Redesdale Food & Beverage Fund after a small firms rescue process.

A process adviser had been appointed to the company behind Fiid in March under the Small Company Administrative Rescue Process that aims to facilitate simplified out-of-court debt restructuring for viable small companies.

A rescue plan was approved in May.

Fiid was founded by Limerick native Shane Ryan in 2018 and last year received €500,000 in seed funding in a round that was led by Sam Dennigan, the CEO and founder of Strong Roots.

The funding was earmarked to help the business expand its portfolio of meals as it develops its presence in the UK market and prepares for a larger fundraising. Its products are sold from a number of locations around the UK.

Other shareholders of the business included Enterprise Ireland and Elliot Cantwell.

But the business became overwhelmed as its finances deteriorated and it entered a rescue process just months later.

The company’s customer base includes Dunnes Stores, SuperValu and Tesco in Ireland and Holland & Barrett in the UK.

The Redesdale Food & Beverage Fund was launched in 2021 with a €15m anchor investment from Enterprise Ireland. It’s intended that the fund will eventually see €75m invested in food and beverage businesses.

The backers of the fund include Cork-based Musgrave, which controls the SuperValu and Centra brands, as well as Coca-Cola and Tate & Lyle.

The Redesdale investment team includes Michael Cantwell, the former head of food at Enterprise Ireland and venture capitalist Owen Murphy. The team also includes food entrepreneur John Stapleton and John Conroy, the co-founder and former CEO of Merrion Capital.

Niall FitzGerald, the former chairman and CEO of Unilever, chairs the advisory board to the fund.

“Fiid has built a good brand based on strong consumer insight,” said Mr Stapleton. “We are attracted by the product quality and strong market positioning of the business in the Irish market combined with the real potential for growth in the UK”.

Mr Conroy said that Fiid had emerged from its rescue process as a “leaner, fitter company” and with optimism that it can build on a “solid market position and prosper into the future."