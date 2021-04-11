| -2.5°C Dublin

Plans advance for major €3bn wind farm off the Dublin/Wicklow coastline 

Developer backed by French and Spanish energy giants has applied to the Department of Housing seeking a foreshore licence for the Cailleach site

The Cailleach wind farm is proposed for a site 13km off the Dublin/Wicklow coast Expand
Dr Andronikos Kafas, offshore wind opportunities manager of Ocean Winds Expand

An international energy group  is  planning a wind farm project off Bray Head to create what could be one of the country’s largest electricity generating facilities involving a potential investment of around €3bn.  

Ocean Winds, a joint venture owned by energy giants EDPR and ENGIE, has applied for a foreshore licence to develop an offshore wind farm in Co Wicklow, the Sunday Independent has learned.

