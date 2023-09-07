Planning delays are impacting consumer prices, Aldi report finds

Research compiled by DCU and commissioned by Aldi has found that Irish consumers are losing out on savings of over €78,000 a month as a result of delays in planning appeal decisions.

The report, which was compiled by DCU professor Anthony Foley, looked at the economic impact of delays by An Bord Pleanála when deciding on the outcome of third-party appeals to Aldi applications.

The research, which spanned the period from 2018 to 2022, showed that 16 appeals were made to Aldi planning applications in this time.

Of these, 13 experienced decision delays that resulted in the loss of almost €10m in savings for consumers in the impacted areas.

A further €1.7m a month was lost in spending with suppliers to the discounter. Aldi currently has 330 Irish suppliers.

While An Bord Pleanála has a statutory deadline of 18 weeks to make a decision, Aldi has experienced delays of up to 91 weeks.

In four cases, the retailer reported delays of over a year.

“I am pleased to present this report, which aims to provide empirical evidence of the tangible financial impact that delays in assessing appeals of Aldi’s planning applications has had, and continues to have, on local communities and consumers throughout Ireland," DCU Professor Emeritus Anthony Foley said.

“We know that these delays can be a source of frustration for businesses, but quantifying what it means in real terms for shoppers right across the country is an important step in understanding the impact that inefficiencies like this have every single day,” he added.

Aldi’s managing director for buying and services Colin Breslin said that the report showed that the planning system is one of the biggest obstacles the retailer faces when looking to expand its store network.

The report outlined a set of recommendations for the Government to tackle these planning challenges.

"Primary among these is the need to ensure that an enhanced Bord Pleanála is comprehensively staffed. The consumer and wider economic gains of doing so are clear from this report,” Mr Breslin concluded.

Aldi also reported today that it plans to open four new stores in Offaly, Westmeath, Longford and Kilcock. The new locations are set to open by 2025, creating a total of 120 permanent jobs.