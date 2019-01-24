Planned sale of Goodbody Stockbrokers to Chinese consortium abandoned

In a statement, Goodbody and its majority owner Fexco said they’ve jointly taken the decision not to proceed with the proposed acquisition of Goodbody by a consortium of Chinese strategic investors.

“Both companies have concluded that the rationale for the original transaction is no longer applicable due to a proposed change in the make-up of the shareholder structure made by the acquiring group,” they said.

Goodbody’s own balance sheet was strengthened following the sale last year of the Irish Stock Exchange, where it was among the shareholders.

Online Editors