Planet plan: Kingspan's 10-year bid to go green

Building materials firm Kingspan has launched a 10-year plan to help cut carbon emissions - given that its own industry is one of the biggest emitters.

Its "Planet Passionate" strategy published today details 11 new Kingspan goals to help reach carbon reduction targets within the 2016 Paris Agreement on climate change.

"To protect our planet, carbon emissions need to fall by 45pc by 2030, and to net zero by 2050. But we're currently on course to miss this goal by at least fivefold," said Bianca Wong, global head of sustainability.

"At Kingspan we recognise the need for all businesses to take urgent action," she said. "We also know that more sustainable building products, combined with high-performance building envelope design, have the potential to save enormous amounts of energy and carbon."

