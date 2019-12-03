Planet plan: Kingspan's 10-year bid to go green
Building materials firm Kingspan has launched a 10-year plan to help cut carbon emissions - given that its own industry is one of the biggest emitters.
Its "Planet Passionate" strategy published today details 11 new Kingspan goals to help reach carbon reduction targets within the 2016 Paris Agreement on climate change.
"To protect our planet, carbon emissions need to fall by 45pc by 2030, and to net zero by 2050. But we're currently on course to miss this goal by at least fivefold," said Bianca Wong, global head of sustainability.
"At Kingspan we recognise the need for all businesses to take urgent action," she said. "We also know that more sustainable building products, combined with high-performance building envelope design, have the potential to save enormous amounts of energy and carbon."
Kingspan said the building and construction industry combined generates 39pc of all carbon emissions globally, while construction on its own contributes 30pc to the world's landfills.
The company revealed a list of its goals to achieve by 2030, which are:
• Increase direct use of renewable energy to 60pc and on-site generation of renewable energy to 20pc.
• Install solar PV systems on all owned facilities.
• Net zero carbon in manufacturing.
• 50pc reduction in product CO2 intensity from primary supply partners.
• Zero waste to landfill.
• 100 million litres of rainwater harvested.
The ambitious project also identifies four goals to be reached by 2025.
These goals are:
• 1 billion plastic bottles upcycled into insulation.
• All Quadcore insulation to utilise upcycled plastic.
• Make company car fleet zero emission.
• Launch five ocean clean-up projects.
"Climate change is the single most important issue facing the world today and our most urgent priority," Kingspan chief executive Gene Murtagh said.
"Energy conservation has always been at the core of our products and how we run our business.
"Through Planet Passionate we will reduce carbon and energy in both our manufacturing processes and products, and continue our relentless pursuit of low-carbon buildings that deliver more performance and value."
Irish Independent