Pimco backs new aircraft leasing and lending platform High Ridge Aviation

Greg Conlon, the former head of GECAS, is the CEO of High Ridge Aviation

Investment management giant Pimco is backing a group of veteran aircraft finance executives to create a new Irish based aviation leasing and lending platform, High Ridge Aviation.

Former Gecas head Greg Conlon will take on the chief executive role of the new company.

“I am exceptionally honored to be leading this select team and delighted to partner with a premier institutional investor such as Pimco in this strategic relationship,” said Mr. Conlon.

“Our founding principals have a proven track record of success, and we are eager to again deliver unparalleled, innovative and client-focused results.”

High Ridge Aviation will be primarily focused on arranging and structuring financing for global commercial airlines and has already commenced operations, with a presence in both Dublin and Shannon.

The group told the Irish Independent that the business also has members based in Connecticut in the United States, as well as Dubai, Australia and Singapore.

Other areas of focus include cargo, mid-life and engine asset markets.

Former senior executives from Gecas, PK AirFinance and the former aviation investment business of DVB Bank, will build the new venture.

LR AirFinance, a subsidiary of High Ridge Aviation, will both originate manage aviation loans to support airlines, lessors and manufacturers across the world.

Future expansion plans will focus on Hong Kong and Spain, according to the business.

At present, the team consists of 12 founding partners, the majority of whom previously worked at Gecas, as well as PK AirFinance.

Ten of these are at High Ride Aviation, while two will work with LRAirFinance.

High Ridge Aviation says it plans to expand the team as the company grows but added there is no specific hiring planned for the team in Ireland at this stage.

“Aircraft remain an attractive asset class in a critical infrastructure sector supported by solid long-term growth drivers,” said Pimco’s Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn.

“We have a longstanding investment strategy in aviation finance and our partnership with High Ridge Aviation will help provide essential liquidity and financing solutions.”

In March last year, Dublin headquartered aircraft lessor AerCap confirmed it would purchase rival Gecas in a move that created the largest aircraft lessor in the world.