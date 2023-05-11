Pilots at Aer Lingus Regional operator Emerald Airlines start ballot for industrial action

Emerald Airlines says it has already ‘significantly’ improved pay and conditions

Pilots at Emerald Airlines, the Dublin-based carrier that operates the Aer Lingus Regional service, have commenced a ballot that could result in industrial action.

TheIrish Independent revealed last week that the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA) had written to its members at Emerald Airlines to inform them that the union and the airline are now officially involved in a trade dispute and that a ballot for action could be held.

This afternoon, IALPA and trade union Fórsa issued a statement saying that a ballot at the airline has now commenced.

The ballot will finish next Thursday.

IALPA principal officer Owen Kelly claimed the dispute is a result of a failure by the airline to engage with the union on forming a collective agreement for pilots employed at Emerald Airlines, despite continuing efforts by the union.

“The company does not recognise the trade union as the representative negotiating body for its pilots,” said Mr Kelly.

He added: “We are balloting for industrial action up to and including strike action in order to provide pilots the opportunity to send a clear message to Emerald.”

But Emerald Airlines, which was founded by its executive chairman, Conor McCarthy, has already criticised the union for threatening to stage a ballot.

Emerald Airlines CEO Keith Butler told theIrish Independent last week that the carrier is already engaged in direct dialogue and negotiations with its staff through its Employee Representative Group, resulting in “significant improvements” in pay and conditions.

Today, he criticised the union ballot moves.

"We are surprised by IALPA’s unnecessary developments as we are continuing to progress positively with our internal discussions with pilot employee representatives," Mr Butler said after the union launched its trade dispute.

"We are pleased with the progress we are making with this direct engagement approach," he said.

Emerald Airlines is understood to have about 140 pilots flying its ATR turboprop fleet, 70 of them based in Dublin. It employs 400 people.

The carrier was awarded a 10-year contract in 2021 to operate the Aer Lingus Regional service.

Emerald has significantly expanded the number of routes it operates under the franchise agreement, and now serves 30 from Dublin, Cork and Belfast.

However, like any startup airline, it has racked up significant losses in its first year of operation.

IALPA officer Daniel Langan said other airlines that previously refused to engage with unions now do so “to achieve the certainty and stability of a collective labour agreement”.

“Emerald’s position suggests it’s currently out of touch on how best to sustainably establish terms and conditions for its employees in a highly competitive labour market,” he claimed. “This is why this ballot is necessary.”

In a previous letter from IALPA to Mr McCarthy and Mr Butler, the union warned that a ballot of its members for industrial action is possible.

“We remain available to meet with you to negotiate and agree a collective labour agreement on pay, pension, terms and conditions of employment of our pilot members working in Emerald Airlines,” it said.