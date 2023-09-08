Pilots at Aer Lingus Regional operator back union agreement

Pilots at Dublin-based Emerald Airlines, which operates the Aer Lingus Regional service, have backed a new industrial relations agreement between the airline and the Fórsa trade union.

The pilots, members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA), had threatened to strike for a day before the August bank holiday weekend, but suspended the action as the union and Emerald Airlines agreed to continuing negotiations.

About 52 of the almost 90 pilots employed by Emerald Airlines in the Republic of Ireland are members of IALPA.

The members had been working to rule prior to the decision to engage in strike action.

Emerald Airlines, founded by Conor McCarthy, had insisted at the time that it was maintaining “active and healthy dialogue directly with all of our employees”.

A ballot of the IALPA pilots at Emerald concluded on Friday afternoon.

“The agreement achieves union recognition and a commitment to negotiating a Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) covering pilot pay, terms and conditions of employment.,” according to IALPA principal officer Daniel Langan.

Fórsa national secretary Katie Morgan said the new agreement marked a fresh and positive step toward better industrial relations at the airline.

“"We will build on this success by negotiating a collective agreement covering pilot pay and employment terms,” she said.

“The new industrial relations agreement commits the parties to that negotiation, and we look forward to commencing talks as soon as possible,” said Ms Morgan.

Emerald Airlines, whose chief executive is Keith Butler, was awarded a 10-year contract in 2021 to operate the Aer Lingus Regional service.

Mr Butler welcomed the agreement with unions.

“Sharing a mutual interest in the success of our young but growing airline, we look forward to working with Fórsa to continue fostering a positive work environment for everyone at Emerald Airlines,” he said.

“To date, our open engagement approach has been instrumental in shaping our airline culture as it stands today” Mr Butler added. “As we move forward, we are committed to maintaining proactive engagement with our pilot body, including Forsa members, to allow us to effectively address their priorities and ensure that Emerald Airlines remains a positive and satisfying workplace for everyone involved."

Emerald has significantly expanded the number of routes it operates under the Aer Lingus franchise agreement, and now serves dozens from Dublin, Cork and Belfast.