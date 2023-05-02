Pilot union threatens strike ballot at Aer Lingus Regional operator Emerald Airlines over pay talks

Emerald Airlines chief executive Keith Butler criticises 'disappointing and unnecessary' move by IALPA

The operator of the Aer Lingus Regional service, Dublin-based Emerald Airlines, has been warned by a pilot union that it may ballot its members for industrial action up to and including strikes if the carrier’s management does not agree to negotiate a collective agreement with the union.

But the airline has criticised the union for threatening the ballot as it approaches the busy summer season. Emerald has also insisted that it has been constructively dealing directly with its pilots and has already improved their terms and conditions, including pay.

It is understood Emerald racked up substantial losses in its first year of operation, as is common with startup airlines.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA) wrote to its members in Emerald Airlines last week. It said that IALPA and Emerald Airlines are now officially in a trade dispute.

“As you know, IALPA has tried to engage with Emerald Airlines management on pilot pay, pension, terms and conditions of employment,” the pilot union said in a letter to members seen by the Irish Independent.

“Crucially, we have not received from management a positive response to our request for a meeting to negotiate,” it said.

But Emerald Airlines CEO Keith Butler said the carrier is already engaged in direct dialogue and negotiations with its staff through its Employee Representative Group, resulting in “significant improvements” in pay and conditions.

“This development from IALPA, coming as we approach a busy summer season, is extremely disappointing and unnecessary,” he said. “We maintain an active and healthy dialogue directly with all of our employees including pilot employee representatives.”

He added: “We are committed to providing a positive, progressive, and healthy work environment for everyone working at Emerald Airlines.”

IALPA told members in its letter to them that it has been working “on how to resolve this dispute in the interests of our members”.

“If Emerald management do not engage with IALPA in the short term, then there will be a secret ballot for industrial action up to and including strike action,” it said.

Emerald Airlines was founded by entrepreneur Conor McCarthy who is its executive chairman. It’s understood to have about 140 pilots flying its ATR turboprop fleet, 70 of them based in Dublin. It employs 400 people.

The carrier was awarded a 10-year contract in 2021 to operate the Aer Lingus Regional service.

Emerald has significantly expanded the number of routes it operates under the franchise agreement, and now serves 30 routes from Dublin, Cork and Belfast.

It is understood that IALPA president Evan Cullen has been working since late last year to lay the foundations for a collective agreement for members at Emerald. He did not respond to messages left for him over the weekend.

In a letter to Mr McCarthy and Mr Butler seen by the Irish Independent, IALPA warned that a ballot of its members for industrial action is possible.

“We remain available to meet with you to negotiate and agree a collective labour agreement on pay, pension, terms and conditions of employment of our pilot members working in Emerald Airlines,” it said.

“Please notify us if you are agreeable to meet with us, otherwise we will have to consider other methods of resolving this trade dispute on behalf of our members,” it added.