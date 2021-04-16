Pillar bank strategy in ruins as ‘doom loop’ tightens once again

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe finds himself in the uncomfortable position of overseeing an increase in State influence over the banking sector. Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

Bank of Ireland's approach for KBC Bank Ireland's performing business represents the death knell for the Government's 10 year old "pillar bank" strategy.

In March 2011, then-finance minister Michael Noonan radically restructured the Irish banking sector, consolidating several domestic brands into AIB and Bank of Ireland, while spinning out Permanent TSB from Irish Life & Permanent.

The shrink-and-concentrate strategy worked in theory because it assumed continued competition in the market from the remaining foreign-owned banks, chief among them Ulster Bank and KBC.

The idea, as Mr Noonan told the Dail in December 2011, was to create a "strong and vibrant banking sector" to drive economic recovery.

Now with both of those foreign institutions set to exit the Irish market, the Government's map for a competitive retail banking landscape lies in tatters.

The likely carve-up of Ulster Bank between AIB and PTSB and the proposed sale of KBC Bank Ireland to BOI would leave the domestic players as the only retail banks in operation in Ireland.

More significantly the State will become the largest shareholder across the sector, with a 75pc stake in PTSB, a 71pc share in AIB and 14pc ownership of Bank of Ireland.

This is not what banking competition in Ireland was supposed to look like.

But the long tail of the financial crisis, which left a legacy of bad debts, combined with a challenging interest rate environment, has made it difficult for banks to achieve sufficient returns.

The smaller institutions simply can't generate sufficient income from their operating base to justify staying in business. NatWest came to this conclusion in its strategic review of Ulster Bank and it seems KBC has also arrived at that destination now that Bank of Ireland has put money on the table.

Analysts have pointed out that further concentration in the market will give AIB, Bank of Ireland and PTSB more scale and operating leverage, but their profitability inevitably will come at the expense of their customers, namely Irish businesses and households.

The proposed BOI/KBC transaction presents a competition conundrum for the Department of Finance, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), and the Central Bank, too.

Ironically, while the ECB's low rate policy has made it easier for the Government to fund deficit spending through the Covid-19 crisis, it has made it harder for the State to exit the banking sector because investors aren't that interested in buying shares in underperforming banks.

This situation, if allowed to develop further with the replacement of international capital with State capital, will heap further direct and contingent liabilities from the banking sector onto the Irish taxpayer – the very opposite outcome intended by Michael Noonan a decade ago and a huge problem for his successor Paschal Donohoe.

That leaves it to the CCPC to say yes or no to the increased concentration in the sector. The CCPC said it "will complete a detailed and robust examination and, based on the evidence, subsequently approve, approve subject to commitments or block the proposed transaction".

According to the CCPC's own criteria, Ireland's mortgage market was already "highly concentrated" in December 2020, before Ulster Bank and KBC had announced their intention to leave the market.

According to the Hirschman-Herfindahl Index, a standard measure of market concentration, Ireland scores 2,624 for new lending - well above the CCPC's 2,000 point threshold for "highly concentrated".

The Central Bank should also have something to say about the direction of travel for the Irish banking sector, given it is official European banking policy to break the so-called "doom loop" between sovereigns and domestic banks.

On today's evidence, that loop is only tightening.

