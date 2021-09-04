Pilgrim’s Pride raises $900m to fund Kerry consumer foods deal

US group Pilgrim’s Pride has raised $900m (€757m) via a private placement to fund the acquisition of Kerry Group’s consumer foods business.

That €819m deal was announced in June and includes the sale of a range of well-known consumer meats and meals brands such as Denny and Galtee.

The sale of the business – which last month was formally notified to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission – came after a long period of speculation that Kerry would offload the segment.

The business being sold to Pilgrim’s generated revenue of €828m last year and a pre-tax profit of €63m.

Apart from its branded products, it also produces private label meats, meat snacks, food-to-go and meat-free ranges.

The sale by Kerry is a major step in its continuing transition to evolving to being solely a taste and nutrition group.

Kerry’s strategy for the past 30 years has been to continuously evolve our portfolio, as we progressed on our journey to becoming a market-leading taste and nutrition company,” said Kerry chief executive Ed Scanlon at the time the deal was unveiled in June.

“This transaction further enhances Kerry’s focus as a leading business to business ingredient solutions provider for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets,” he added.

Pilgrim’s Pride owns brands such as Moy Park and O’Kane. Both of those chicken producers are based in Northern Ireland.

The group is majority-owned by Brazilian meat processing firm JBS, which has more than 150 plants across 15 countries.

Last month, JBS said it plans to buy the remaining part of Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride that it doesn’t already own in a proposal that values the US company at about $6.5bn.

JBS currently owns 80pc of Pilgrim’s Pride. The latest move by JBS will see Pilgrim’s Pride taken private. Its shares are currently listed on the Nasdaq.

Pilgrim’s Pride upsized its private placement from $750m to $900m due to strong investor demand.

“The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes, together with borrowings under the delayed draw term loan under its secured credit facility, to finance its previously announced acquisition of the meats and meals businesses of Kerry Consumer Foods in the United Kingdom and Ireland and to pay related fees and expenses,” it confirmed.