Piercing the corporate veil – landmark rulings a stark warning to directors and ‘shadow’ directors on liability

Two landmark cases recently decided by the High Court have brought in to sharp focus the personal risks inherent in becoming a company director.

They deal with the difficulty of managing a director’s overall duty to act in the best interests of the company while also respecting the wishes and interests of a shareholder who appointed them.

One of these cases was the first time in Irish company law that the protection of limited liability has been set aside to hold directors personally liable for the liabilities of a company that turned out to have been used to facilitate a fraud.

Mr Justice Twomey set aside the protection of limited liability to hold the directors personally liable

The cases should give anybody who is a company director or considering such a role (particularly in a non-executive capacity) a lot of pause for thought. It also highlights that anybody taking such a role should do their due diligence in advance of taking the appointment.

As things stand it can be quite difficult for companies to attract good and experienced non-executive directors and these recent decisions will make that task that bit more difficult.

To summarise the legal position, directors are subject to a number of key statutory duties set out in the Companies Act, 2014.

The 2014 Act codified in legislation the myriad of duties that had previously been set out in the “common law” or case law.

The most fundamental of those is to act in good faith in what the director considers to be the interests of the company.

Irish company law does not really make any distinction between an executive director and a non-executive director

The Companies Act also sets out that a director can have regard to the interests of a particular shareholder of the company where the director has been appointed or nominated by that shareholder under a Shareholders Agreement or the Constitution of the Company, but always without prejudice to the overall duty to act in good faith in what the director considers to be the interests of the company.

It is also important to note that Irish company law does not really make any distinction between an executive director and a non-executive director.

While an executive director will have additional responsibilities through his or her employment arrangements, the duties and responsibilities in company law are as onerous for a non-executive director as they are for an executive director.

One of the directors was a student who had no involvement in the business at all

In the first case, Powers v Greymountain Management Limited (In liquidation), Mr Justice Twomey set aside the protection of limited liability and held two directors (along with two other individuals who were deemed to be “shadow directors”) personally liable for the claims of members of the public who had lost money in a scheme where they had thought they were trading in binary options .

The Irish company involved, it turned out, had been used as a vehicle in a chain of payments which resulted in losses of many millions of euro.

As the company was in liquidation, the plaintiff in the case who was one of the members of the public who lost their money, asked the court to make the registered directors (i.e. those formally recorded and registered as directors) and two other individuals who were found to be shadow directors personally liable for the funds that had been lost.

One of the directors was a student who had no involvement in the business at all.]

In the Greymountain case, the judge decided that as the sole purpose of the company was as an instrument of fraud and that the fraud would not have occurred if the Irish-registered directors had taken a more active role to find out what the company was doing.

Even though the Irish directors themselves had no knowledge of the fraud and were unwitting participants, the fact that they didn’t exercise any supervision or oversight at board level resulted in the court deciding that the circumstances justified “lifting the corporate veil” and that they should be held personally liable for the losses involved.

Even though the Irish directors themselves had no knowledge of the fraud , they were found personally liable

In the second case, Pat Keating v Shannon Foynes Port Company, Mr Keating was the CEO of the Shannon Foynes Port Company and was seeking an order from the High Court that he was entitled to certain performance-related payments.

The company argued that this would be a breach of a stated policy on the part of the Minister for Tourism, Transport and Sport that such payments should not be made to state entities.

It was argued that the minister had requested in a meeting that “bonuses” to the CEO should not be paid and therefore to do so would result in a breach of the Harbours Act, 1996 which regulated the company. That legislation set out that the board must have regard to government guidelines in deciding on remuneration to be paid to the CEO.

Mr Justice Sanfey decided that the directors were obliged to have regard to the policy of the minister but are also obliged to act in the best interests of the company. It was decided by the judge that “unquestioning adherence” to the wishes of the shareholders cannot constitute a valid exercise of the directors’ discretion.

Directors should take a very active role in the oversight of the business even if they are appointed in a non-executive capacity

The only exception to this would be if there was a direction issued from a minister to the board of a semi-state company and there is also a legislative provision in place to authorise that direction. Directors would then be obliged to follow that directive regardless of whether it is in the best interests of the company.

The outcomes of these cases for directors are that (a) they should do a careful investigation of any company that they are considering becoming a director of; (b) they should take a very active role in the oversight of the business even if they are appointed in a non-executive capacity; (c) they should always put the interests of the company ahead of the interests of any shareholder who appointed them (unless in the case of a state entity there is a ministerial directive made under applicable legislation); and (d) they should make sure there is a comprehensive insurance policy in place to cover directors’ and officers’ liability.​

Neil Keenan is a Corporate Partner in the Dublin office of Pinsent Masons and is a member of the Company Law Review Group​