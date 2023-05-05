PIB continues Irish expansion with acquisition of Clare-based Gleeson Insurance

PIB is one of a handful of large insurance companies from the UK and US piecing together businesses in Ireland — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

British specialist insurance group PIB has expanded its Irish footprint once again with its 14th acquisition in just two years.

Campion Insurance, the Kilkenny-based firm which lead’s PIB’s Irish business, has bought Gleeson Insurance, a general insurance broker in Ennis, Co Clare.

The deal is the latest in an ongoing frenzy of consolidation in the sector that has seen private equity money pour into the fragmented Irish market.

The transaction, which brings PIB’s headcount in Ireland to more than 400 employees, builds on the group’s strategy of adding bolt-on businesses to expand into new specialist areas and complementary regions.

It follows Campion’s recent purchases of Landmark Insurance and Halligan Insurance in February, and Dublin’s BHP in December.

PIB said that it would continue to invest significantly in the Irish market this year, with a focus on scooping up local brokers to add to its network.

“The addition of this business once again highlights our ambition in the Irish market and aligns with our strategy of developing our specialist insurance offerings for the benefit of our customers,” said Jim Campion, chief executive of Campion Insurance.

Gleeson has been in business for 35 years and has a strong local presence in Co Clare, where it focuses primarily on motor, home, farm and commercial lines of insurance.

PIB is just one of a handful of large insurance companies from the UK and US piecing together businesses in Ireland.

Smaller firms have been driven in recent years to seek deep-pocketed buyers due to increased costs and regulatory demands, while rich valuations have been hard to turn down.

US-listed insurance broker Gallagher, which is branded as Innovu in Ireland, closed a deal for First Ireland in January, making it one of the largest broker groups in the country.

Aston Lark Ireland, which is owned by UK giant Howden, has made more than a dozen bolt-on acquisitions in the last couple of years, the two most recent being Gateway and Sparrow.

Irish group Arachas, owned by large UK independent Ardonagh, bought Glennon Insurances last July, part of an aggressive buying spree extending back to 2017.

Other consolidators in the market include NFP, Assured Partners and Chill Insurance owners Three Rock.