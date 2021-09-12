Philip O’Doherty gets his timing spot-on with $2bn sale of E&I to US giant Vertiv

If you bumped into Philip O’Doherty on the street, you’d have no idea that he was a billionaire.

The founder of E&I Engineering, which he has just sold to US giant Vertiv for $2bn (€1.68bn), gives little away about his achievements.

For a start, he is very low-key, very unassuming. As chairman of Derry City Football Club, he is as curious about football as he is about the machinations of international business. Yet what he has achieved with E&I is quite extraordinary.

The business is based on the Inishowen peninsula in Co Donegal, and exports more than 90pc of its output of electrical switch gear and power distribution products.

He has strong views on the potential that manufacturing has in this country, despite the tendency of the Irish economy to focus more on services.

O’Doherty is incredibly astute. His success has not come quickly, but doggedly over several years. He set up his first business in 1986 with a £2,500 credit union loan, building up the company he sold last week for $2bn.

When I first interviewed him, back in 2013, E&I had racked up a turnover of €75m in the previous year and it was his aim to double that in five years. The Rich Lists put his 2012 wealth at €45m.

In 2019 E&I had a turnover of €390m and pre-tax profits of €81m.

The business – which has over 2,000 employees in Ireland, the UAE and the US – has no real bank debt and in 2019 had an interest bill of just €23,000 according to its accounts. That year shareholders received dividends of €31m.

He is the largest shareholder in the group – but his precise shareholding is not clear. Around 58pc of the company is owned by a Cyprus company called Powerbar Ltd. Around 14pc is listed as owned by fellow directors, which points to his own shareholding being in the region of 80pc to 85pc.

One of the most extraordinary things about the sale of E&I is the price. The company has built up a blue-chip client list, especially in providing power distribution products for data centres.

By 2013 the firm had provided the electrical distribution busbar system for the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, and was involved in projects at Wembley Stadium, Berlin Airport, the Shard skyscraper in London, and Terminal 5 at Heathrow.

But in recent years data centres have become a significant part of the business.

E&I went into the US market by setting up a brand-new facility, and it has seen huge growth since then.

Many were surprised by the price paid by its new owners at Vertiv. Buying a business based on a multiple of this year’s or next year’s profits is one thing – but when you are buying a client list and momentum, the price tends to go up.

Vertiv Holdings specialises in products and services for data centres. Its shares have risen by 51pc in the last year, giving the business a market capitalisation of around $9bn.

The structure of the deal tells a lot about how keen they were to land E&I. Vertiv is paying $1.8bn in cash and shares, with potential for another $200m payment if certain profit milestones are achieved in 2022.

Usually the top-up payment is based on performance over the next three years, but clearly this one could all be decided very quickly. Almost $1.2bn of the initial consideration is being paid in cash with a further $630m in Vertiv shares.

Based on the current share price, this would make O’Doherty the second-largest shareholder in Vertiv, after Vanguard Group which has a 6.8pc stake.

It must have been tempting for O’Doherty to sell up sooner. After all, it was 2003 when he moved his initial company, with its new product range, to Donegal from his native Derry.

He has had previous buyout offers, but has focused on growing the business – especially in the US. The incredible bull run in US stock markets, combined with the very low cost of corporate debt, and E&I’s positioning in the high growth area of data centres, created an environment in which he could command an extraordinary price.

Engineers ask the tough questions about the cost of Ireland's energy transition

The Irish Academy of Engineering didn’t pull any punches in its report last week, asking how much will Ireland’s transition to renewable electricity cost? And, of course, who should pay the bill?

There is a UCC estimate of €60bn, and an IMF estimate of €200bn. Some of the infrastructure cost will be borne by the private sector, building huge windfarms for example. But they will only build them if they can get a commensurate electricity price to generate a return on their investment. This involves subsidised electricity.

The cost to consumers and the State will depend on technological developments and future energy prices. But we should have some sense of the cost, shouldn’t we?

The academy also questions what steps are being taken to ensure Ireland has a reliable supply of imported gas, given that remaining supplies in Irish waters will run out by 2030. It would be naive to think we can change completely away from gas-powered electricity generation.

As long as we need gas, we need a plan as to where we will get it.

The report by the academy also illustrates the scale of the mountain still to be climbed. On July 5 this year, peak electricity demand on the grid amounted to 5,121MW. At its peak that day wind generated 291MW.

It looks like gas is here to stay.