Philip Lee wins €5.5m An Bord Pleanála contract as legal challenges surge

Dublin legal firm Philip Lee has fought off competition from four other legal firms to win an estimated €5.5m legal services contract with An Bord Pleaná la.

The company has legally represented the appeals board since 2016 and this is the company's second term to provide legal services concerning planning and environmental matters for the board.

The appeals board is currently dealing with an upsurge in High Court judicial review challenges against its ‘fast track’ Strategic Housing Development (SHD) decisions. The tender documentation shows that last year, the appeals board dealt with 83 judicial reviews relating to all decisions it made across a number of different functions. This represented a 51pc increase on the 55 Judicial Review applications of appeals board decisions in 2019 and more than a doubling of the 41 judicial reviews in 2018.

The upsurge in judicial review applications contributed to the appeals board spend on legal services last year increasing by 50pc from €1m in 2019 to €1.5m. A spokesman for the appeals board said yesterday that 53 of the 83 judicial reviews last year concerned SHD decisions made by the appeals board. He stated that to date this year, 45 decisions by the appeals board have been subject to judicial review and 18 of those concern SHD decisions.

Six of the 18 SHD judicial review applications have taken place in June. Last week, a leading planning expert, Tom Phillips, commented that it is "too easy" for opponents of SHDs to secure judicial reviews of An Bord Pleaná la planning permissions in the courts. He said: "It is like shooting fish in a barrel.”

Speaking at the Dáil Public Accounts Committee earlier this month, chairman of An Bord Plean á la Dave Walsh said he was concerned by the overall increase in legal costs for the board.

He said: "I am concerned, because obviously exposure both from legal costs and in terms of the number of cases is something that none of us, whether in the Department or in the board, want to see.

He added: "We are doing everything we can to ensure that we make robust cases and, equally, we defend the cases that we feel are strong.”

Since 2017, the board has made around 280 SHD decisions and around 54 have been judicially reviewed.