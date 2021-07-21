| 15.5°C Dublin

Phil Hogan did not lobby former bosses, says commissioner

The former trade chief has taken on advisory roles in two fintech firms

Former EU commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Eric Piermont

Former EU commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Eric Piermont

Sarah Collins

Ireland’s former EU commissioner Phil Hogan has not lobbied his ex-bosses about cryptocurrencies, despite taking on advisory roles at two fintech firms.

Yesterday, the European Commission unveiled new anti-money laundering rules that will force Bitcoin exchanges and other crypto traders to collect data on their customers.

Financial services commissioner Mairéad McGuinness and trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said Mr Hogan had not, to the best of their knowledge, contacted them about the rules.

