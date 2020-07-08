| 12.4°C Dublin

Phase out short-haul flights, Green MEP Cuffe demands

Journey&rsquo;s end?: Weekend breaks to the likes of Prague must end says Green MEP Ciaran Cuffe Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Airlines have to radically change their operational models by phasing out short-haul flights where alternatives such as rail are available, according to Green MEP Ciaran Cuffe.

He said people need to rethink the requirement for business trips - and consumers may have to learn to live without weekend trips abroad.

"We need to move towards low carbon mobility," Mr Cuffe told a PwC webcast on sustainability yesterday. "We do have to rethink aviation.