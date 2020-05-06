Pharmacies face credit crunch, sales slump

Pharmacies face a sales slump, a credit crisis and "unsustainable costs", the Irish Pharmacy Union says.

The body for Ireland's mostly family-owned pharmacies says 30pc of members face "difficulty in ordering key medicines for patients" because they have hit their credit ceiling with wholesalers.

It polled owners of 430 pharmacies, who reported a 36pc slump in sales since the mid-March imposition of social restrictions to reduce Covid-19 transmission. A fifth have laid off at least some staff, while 38pc plan to do this by July.

Covid-19 controls mean costs are simultaneously rising.

The survey found pharmacies on average have spent €2,700 to install screens and supply masks and gloves to staff. Monthly operating costs are running €5,000 higher for increased sanitation, security and delivery resources.

"Pharmacies have remained open to provide their communities with an uninterrupted supply of medicines, service and advice, but this has come at an unsustainable cost to many," said secretary general Darragh O'Loughlin.

Unless the Government offers aid soon to the sector, he said, some pharmacies would "dramatically curtail their opening hours or close".

Irish Independent