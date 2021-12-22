Pharma investment firm Malin completes €80m share buyback

State-backed pharma investment firm Malin has completed an €80m share buyback scheme, it said today.

The scheme was oversubscribed, Malin said in a statement, with 9,638,554 ordinary shares - representing 22pc of the issued ordinary share capital of the company - offered for tender since the scheme’s launch on November 23.

Malin is expected to complete the acquisition later today, with shareholders getting their cheques no later than December 30.

In October the company announced that it would distribute a majority of its €118m in cash to investors via a tender offer, after assessing its strategic opportunities and business needs.

Under the offer, shareholders were invited to tender some or all of their ordinary shares at a price of €8.30 per ordinary share.

The price represented a premium of 27.7pc to the closing price of €6.50 per ordinary share on November 19 and a 7.1pc discount to estimated intrinsic equity value per ordinary share of €8.93, also on November 19.

The buyback was expected to provide a windfall of €9.2m for the State through the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

ISIF, the State’s sovereign wealth fund, is the third-largest investor in Malin.

Following the return of the proposed tender proceeds, Malin estimates that it will have cash of approximately €36m, which the board believes is sufficient capital, alongside expected future realisation proceeds, “to exploit future value-accretive strategic business opportunities and to support its existing investee companies through to their maximal value potential,” Malin said last month.