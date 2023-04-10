Pharma giant’s Irish arm paid €3bn to US parent in two years

Gilead is maker of Veklury, a treatment for patients hospitalised with Covid-19. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The main Irish unit of pharmaceutical giant Gilead paid out dividends totalling $3.05bn (€2.77bn) over the past two years.

New accounts show Cork-based Gilead Sciences Ireland UC (GSIUC) paid out of a dividend of $1.65bn (€1.5bn) last year to immediate parent Gilead Biopharmaceutics US LLC. This followed a dividend payout of $1.4bn (€1.27bn) by GSIUC in 2021.

The new accounts also show GSIUC’s corporation tax bill for 2021 of $131.1m (€119.22m) arises from a 2021 corporation tax charge of $58.46m (€53.16m) and an additional $129.09m (€117.39m) “corporation tax adjustment to prior periods”.

A note concerning the $129.09m adjustment states that “the company has been engaging collaboratively with tax authorities in relation to certain issues that are complex and may take time to resolve”.

The note states that the $129.09m “includes amounts in relation to these matters”.

Deferred tax of $56.45m (€51.34m) reduced the corporation tax bill to $131.1m.

Accounts show 2021 was a bumper year for the expansion of the business as GSIUC’s revenues surged by 30pc or $1.68bn (€1.53bn) to $7.28bn (€6.62bn).

The directors said this was primarily due to sales of Veklury, Gilead’s treatment for hospitalised patients with Covid-19.

The drug first came to wide public notice when it was one of Covid-19 medications administered to Donald Trump when he was US president and contracted Covid-19.

Globally, Gilead’s sales of Veklury in 2021 totalled $5.56bn (€5.06bn) – a 98pc increase on the 2020 total of $2.8bn (€2.55bn), having become commercially available in the third quarter of 2020.

Gilead mainly produces drugs to combat HIV and hepatitis C, and in 2021 GSIUC returned to operating profit of $160.29m (€145.77m) and this followed an operating loss of €184.4m (€167.69m) in 2020.

However, the business recorded a pre-tax loss of $575.1m (€5.23m) and this was due to a $716.89m (€651.94m) impairment in financial assets.

In 2021, Gilead Science Ireland Unlimited announced a €7m expansion to its Irish operations with the creation of an additional 140 jobs here.

At the time, Gilead employed 370 people and had invested €225m here.