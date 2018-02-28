Takeda is set to create up to 70 new roles as the pharmaceutical firm invests €25m in a new facility at its Dublin site.

Pharma firm Takeda create up to 70 new roles at new €25m Dublin facility

The group is planning to construct a new regenerative medicine operation at its existing hub in Grange Castle, Clondalkin.

Dedicated to manufacturing a novel stem cell therapy, the new standalone facility will also create an additional temporary 70 construction jobs. Plant Director at Takeda Ireland Grange Castle, Mr. Paul Keogh, said that the additional investment in Ireland demonstrates the confidence and commitment Takeda has in its Irish operation.

"To be chosen as the first site to introduce this new technology platform to our manufacturing network is very exciting. The nature of this product and its process will bring us closer to the patient than ever before which is a responsibility that we take very seriously," he said. Takeda, the largest pharma firm in Japan, intend for the modular stell therapy operation to be up and running by 2021.

The permanent roles being created are in the areas of quality, manufacturing and engineering. The group, who first set up manufacturing operations here in 1997, chose Dublin as the location for its first active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility outside of Japan.

Last year, Takeda invested €40m in the construction of a stand-alone production facility for the manufacture of part of their Oncology portfolio at Grange Castle.

