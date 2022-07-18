Pharma exports boom while fuel prices drive up import costs

Irish goods exports boomed in May on the back of a surge in medical and pharma sales, which made up well over a third of total exports.

Imports also saw a significant rise, with the value of fuel imports up 142pc in the year to May.

Goods exports rose 33pc in value to €18bn in May, compared with May 2021.

Medical and pharmaceutical exports jumped 63pc to €7bn in May this year, compared with May 2021, representing 39pc of total exports.

Scientific and professional equipment exports were up by a third, while food and live animal exports increased by 28pc compared with May 2021.

There was a massive surge in chemicals exports to the US, which increased from €2.8bn to €4.3bn compared to May 2021. Chemicals exports to China also rose significantly, although from a lower base.

The EU accounted for 35pc of Ireland’s total goods exports in May, while the US made up 30pc and the UK 8pc.

Meanwhile, goods imports rose 46pc in May to €12.8bn, compared with May 2021.

Specialised machinery imports rose 366pc to €707m, while fuels were up 142pc in value to just over €1bn, compared with May 2021.

Organic chemical imports increased 71pc to €2bn, representing 16pc of total imports in May.

The EU made up 27pc of total goods imports, with the UK making up 19pc, the US 15pc and China 12pc.

Goods imports from Britain continued to surge as fuel prices rose and volumes recovered after Brexit.

The value of goods imported from England, Scotland and Wales increased by 71pc in May to €2bn, compared to the same month in 2021.

Fuel imports from Britain have almost quadrupled in the year to May, from €163m to €632m, with chemicals imports from Britain almost doubling.

Machinery and manufactured goods imports also saw a significant hike in the year to May.

Imports from Great Britain were 16pc of the value of total imports in May.

Imports were up 76pc to almost €9.3bn in the first five months of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Exports to Great Britain increased by 27pc to €1.5bn compared with May 2021, driven by chemicals and machinery sales.

Exports to Great Britain accounted for 8pc of total exports in May.

Imports from Northern Ireland increased 23pc to €1.9bn in the first five months of 2022, compared to the first five months of 2021.

Exports to Northern Ireland were up 42pc to just under €2bn in the same period.

The Brexit trade deal came into force in January 2021.