Pharma company hVivo reports 52pc rise in revenues following increase in human challenge trials

Pharmaceutical services firm hVivo, formerly Open Orphan, saw revenues jump by 52pc in the first half of the year.

The Dublin and London-listed organisation reported revenues of £27.3m (€31.8m) for the first six months of 2023, up from £18m (€21m) in the corresponding period last year.

This growth was attributed to delivery of more human challenge trials, as well as increases in total contract value.

The pharma company also recorded additional income related to research and development tax credits of £1.4m over the period.

The group had net cash of £31.3m at the end of June, up from £15.9m at the same time in 2022.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins rose by 19pc increased to £9.1m from £2.9m in 2021.

An improvement in Ebitda margins was driven by operational improvements and the running of multiple larger trials simultaneously.

The group also completed seven challenge studies in 2022, inoculating 413 volunteers across the year. This reflected an increase of 32pc on the prior year.

New contracts contributed to a 11pc increase in the size of hVivo's contracted order book as it rose to £78m by the end of June.

While there have been so delays in clinical trial approvals by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority, hVivo does not anticipate this to impact revenue across the year.

It added that there have been some delays related to new trials.

The company expects revenues of around £55m this year, which includes £2m of other income, such as R&D tax credits.

“I am pleased to announce another period of excellent growth for hVivo, delivering strong revenues, healthy EBITDA and continued cash generation,” chief executive Yamin Khan said.

Earlier this week, the company also revealed that it had signed a £13.1m (€15.2m) contract with a large global pharmaceutical company to develop an influenza B virus challenge model.

"Since the end of June our weighted contracted orderbook has increased even further following the recent announcement of our new Influenza B human challenge model,” Mr Khan said.

"This record visibility of revenue well into the second half of 2024 provides a strong basis for future trading, as well as additional flexibility and adaptability to efficiently manage our pipeline,” he added.