Ireland's national accounts show the economy is handily outperforming its eurozone peers, but they also reveal the kind of massive shifts in capital and trade flows that have led to the State being labelled a "tax haven" as tens of billions of euros flow in from companies shifting their tax assets.

The data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) released yesterday showed that the economy powered ahead again in 2019 with growth of 5.5pc. That's likely to be five times the eurozone average when the bloc's final number is released.

The CSO numbers showed that once again, growth here was powered by an 11pc rise in exports, mainly from the IT and pharma industries which are dominated by US multinationals.

Those same multinationals are shifting their assets around as a tax loophole known as the "Double Irish" nears its end. Their impact on the economy here is huge.

With the distortions from multinationals, the Irish economy was worth €340bn, while without them that 5.5pc economic growth was a more modest 3.3pc.

The economy was €80bn smaller than the headline figure when it was measured by gross national product (GNP) at €258bn rather than gross domestic product (GDP).

"It is mainly from Caribbean offshore centres," CSO statistician Michael Connolly told a press conference to announce the new numbers.

Google recently said it was ending its Bermuda-based tax loophole, which it used to channel international profits through Ireland, although the assumption had been that it would base its intellectual property (IP) in the US, not in Ireland.

Looking at the balance of payments and international investment position section of the national accounts, a current account surplus of €979m in the fourth quarter of 2018 had turned into a deficit of €28.4bn in the fourth quarter of last year.

Service imports nearly doubled in the fourth quarter to €98.2bn, hitting €286bn for the full year.

For the full year, the State's current account balance which comprises our net trade in goods and services, net earnings on cross-border investments and net transfer payments went from a surplus of €34.3bn in 2018 to a deficit of €32.83bn, a swing of €67bn.

Putting this in the context of the economy, the surplus shifted from a positive 10.6pc of GDP to a negative 9.5pc.

Research and development (R&D) service imports and trade in intellectual property assets hit almost €96bn, a figure that means nearly 30pc of gross domestic product is accounted for by inter-company flows.

The CSO attributed the fourth quarter rise to a sizeable increase in R&D-related intellectual property imports. It said that the 35.6pc rise in services imports over the year was due to IP products.

"Large imports of intellectual property in the quarter, similar to second quarter 2019, have put the account in deficit," it said.

The CSO data showed that €88bn of intangible assets were brought onshore to Ireland in the second and fourth quarters of this year.

Looking at the expenditure side of the national accounts, capital investment rose by €70bn from a year ago, driven, the CSO said "to a considerable extent" by IP products.

The Irish flows are so large that our economy, which accounts for around 2pc the European Union's GDP, has an impact on overall EU numbers.

Ireland has long been a recipient of investment and funds from companies that have set up operations here.

They take advantage of low taxes, hefty depreciation allowances and the notorious "Double Irish" - a tax law that allowed companies to be Irish but not Irish for tax purposes.

"We are coming to the end of the 'Double Irish'," said Mr Connolly.

A hard-hitting report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said recently that the State had attracted $545bn (€500bn) of so-called "phantom investments" - financial flows within corporations across international borders which are commonly used to minimise corporate tax bills.

Phantom foreign direct investments see companies that typically carry out holding activities conduct intra-firm financing or manage intangible assets like IP. They often do this with the aim of minimising multinationals' global tax bill, according to the IMF.

In the second quarter of this year, a company, widely believed to be Microsoft, moved $52.8bn in assets from Singapore to Ireland to consolidate its tax base.

It's thought the Irish subsidiary bought the intellectual property assets of the Singapore subsidiary and that is where it started to show up in the State's economic data.

The flows into Ireland look set to continue and could even accelerate as the "Double Irish" deadline approaches. What is unclear is whether these phantom flows from the Caribbean and elsewhere will stick around for the long term.

